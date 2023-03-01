Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are eyeing up a £3.5m summer move for Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, the 23-year-old Glaswegian currently on loan with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, has opted to switch his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland thanks to his grandparents' links. (Irish Independent) external-link

Celtic, Hearts and Hibernian are among the Premiership clubs facing the prospect of being adversely impacted by the scheduling of the Asian Cup from 12 January 12 to 10 February next winter. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic winger Liel Abada reveals he has been studying old videos of coach Harry Kewell in action to help improve his attacking play. (Daily Record) external-link

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, 21, believes the decision to move to Aberdeen on loan was one of the best he has made in his career. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson has set St Johnstone a 40-points, top six target, saying three wins from their six games before the split will give Saints a fighting chance of being on the high side of the mid-season dividing line. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes says the late Allan McGraw was a "father figure as well as a manager" in an emotional tribute to the Morton legend. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scottish teenager Ben Doak was left with a bloodied lip after ugly scenes as Liverpool knocked Porto out of the UEFA Youth League on penalties. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scottish government legislation is the only way to curb the use of pyrotechnics at football matches by supporters according to MSP James Dornan, who has campaigned for the introduction of strict liability for the past seven years. (National) external-link

Scottish MPs call on the UK Government to launch a review to ensure that fans are able to watch important international matches on TV without being forced to pay for expensive subscription services. (Scotsman) external-link