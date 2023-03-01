James Sands: Defender returns to New York as Rangers loan ends early
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Rangers have announced James Sands' loan has ended early as the defender has returned to New York City FC.
The 21-year-old was signed on an initial 18-month loan last January and went on to make 41 appearances.
Rangers had an exclusive option to buy Sands on a permanent deal, but the United States international failed to cement a regular starting spot in Michael Beale's side.
"I would like to thank James for his time at Rangers," the Ibrox boss said.
"He was a well-liked player in our squad and I enjoyed working with him on a daily basis. I believe he will go on to have an excellent career.
"The opportunity to return to NYCFC for the start of the MLS season, where he will be a key player in their squad, was something that we felt was correct for all parties."
- Visit our Rangers page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Rangers news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Rangers is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Rangers - go straight to all the best content