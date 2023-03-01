Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ben Fox joined Northampton from Grimsby Town last summer

Northampton Town midfielder Ben Fox will miss the rest of the League Two season after having an ankle operation.

The 25-year-old was injured in the goalless draw against AFC Wimbledon on 14 February.

The Cobblers are fourth in the table, outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference following Tuesday's draw with Harrogate.

"Devastated to be ruled out for the rest of the season," Fox posted on Twitter. external-link

"Ankle operation was successful and the hard work to get ready for next season starts now."

Fox played 27 games for Northampton in 2022-23, scoring four goals - three of them in his past seven appearances.

They next face Crawley Town at Sixfields on Saturday - one of three home games in their next four.