Kyle Hurst never made the first-team at Birmingham but has made the breakthrough at Doncaster

Winger Kyle Hurst has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with League Two side Doncaster Rovers.

The 21-year-old joined Rovers from Birmingham City last summer and has since scored seven goals in 36 games.

Hurst, who was born in Milton Keynes and had a stint in the Dons academy before joining Birmingham, made his senior debut earlier this season.

"It's a big achievement for me, my family and the people around me," Hurst told the club website. external-link

"I'm looking forward to just kicking on."