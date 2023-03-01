Last updated on .From the section Wales

Aaron Ramsey 'excited' to continue playing for Wales

Wales are set for a boost ahead of the start of their Euro qualifiers with Nice easing injury concerns over key midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey came off after 35 minutes of Nice's last game - a 3-0 win in Monaco - with a hamstring issue, but the French club say it is not serious.

The availability of Ramsey would be a huge boost for Wales boss Robert Page.

The midfielder, 32, has said he will not join Gareth Bale and Joe Allen in opting to retire from Wales duty.

Ramsey was far from his best at the World Cup as Wales failed to progress from their qualification group, but feels he is recapturing his best form after a tough spell in France.

The former Arsenal and Juventus player has started in each of his last 10 Nice appearances, with the club up to seventh in Ligue 1 and unbeaten in eight games since interim boss Didier Digard took over in January.

Ramsey has been consulting with renowned cycling coach Dave Brailsford in a bid to reach peak fitness. Nice are owned by Ineos and Brailsford is a sporting director as part of his wider role with Ineos.

"It's difficult to come back from the World Cup in the middle of the season. It's new for all the players who took part," Ramsey said.

"Of course, after what happened, I had to start from scratch, refocus on the second half of the season. The club was fantastic with me.

Aaron Ramsey has made 20 appearances for Nice this season

"I was in constant contact, whether it was the sporting director (Florent Ghisolfi), Dave (Brailsford) or the physical trainer to stay in shape.

"I needed that time to get back to my best mental and physical shape to help my team. I think that was the case."

Nice say they will treat Ramsey's hamstring strain cautiously.

"For Aaron it won't be very long, even if we want to be careful and not rush," explained Digard.

"Inevitably, when the matches follow one another, as he is an important player and there is a very small injury, we may tend to rush, but we will not do it because the season is still long."

Ramsey's form and hope on his fitness represent a key boost to a Wales side who have lost two of the nation's greatest players to retirement in Bale and Allen.

Ramsey has no intention of following suit and says he "can't wait to see what the future holds" for the national team.

Wales manager Rob Page told BBC Sport Wales last month he was confident Ramsey would continue.

"I still feel good, I can contribute a lot, I can't wait to see what the future holds," Ramsey said.

The World Cup was a disappointment, but it is behind us. Now we have to look ahead.

"The qualifications for the next European Championship are coming up very quickly, and we will do everything we can to qualify.

"We have some very young players, who are playing at the highest level in the Premier League. They are very ambitious, they are aiming for success and want to qualify for the next Euros."