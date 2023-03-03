Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Ryan Jack and on-loan Malik Tillman are four players who could be heading for the Rangers exit door

"Revamp is a better word than rebuild," was the view of manager Michael Beale when asked about his summer plans for his Rangers squad in the aftermath of Sunday's Viaplay Cup final defeat.

But with eight senior players currently heading for a summer exit, it might take a bit more than just tidying up around the edges to close the gap on Ange Postecoglou's relentless Celtic side.

A squad purpose-built for ex-Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard - the man who initially brought Beale to Govan - looks set to be partly dismantled and restructured over the coming months.

"People are fighting for their futures," Beale told BBC Scotland's Sportsound on Sunday. "I'm still trying to work out who's going to be here in the long term. [There are big decisions] for players in contract and out of contract."

Kent & Morelos to lead potential exodus?

Last May's Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts felt like a fitting finale for this side, yet seven players who featured in Sunday's XI also started the 2019 League Cup final.

Many expected Allan McGregor, 41, and Steven Davis, 38, to call time on their Rangers careers following the Hampden success, but both penned one-year extensions soon after.

Those deals will expire at the same time as those of Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack, two midfielders who are both over the age of 30 but have played 57 games between them this term.

There also appears to be no resolution as yet on Filip Helander, who turns 30 in April. The centre-back's quality isn't in question, but injuries have prevented the Swede, who played just 11 times last season, featuring this term.

But the biggest calls Beale and the Rangers board will make this summer will revolve around the futures of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman.

Tillman's situation is different. The 20-year-old, who has scored nine goals this season, is on loan from Bayern Munich and Rangers have an exclusive option to buy the attacker for a reported £5m this summer. Beale says it's a "no-brainer" to trigger that clause.

However, there are huge decisions to be made on Morelos and Kent. Both have been central to the success Rangers have achieved over the past five years, but their domestic form has fluctuated over the past 18 months.

"It's always a concern for a manager when you have two players, big names on your team sheet, winding their contracts down," former Ibrox winger Neil McCann said on Sportsound. "Those players should've been massive for Rangers [on Sunday].

"You can only do so much as a club to offer them to stay. At some point, you have to pull the pin. The contract talks seem have stalled with Kent and Morelos after it looked like there had been a bit of headway made.

"Beale needs to ask questions soon. Do you want to be at the club? If they don't, draw a line and start looking to spend money on guys who can make an impact next season."

Final defeat should provide 'ammunition'

Rangers went into last weekend's final with renewed optimism. They were yet to taste defeat under Beale - winning 13 of his first 14 games in charge - but the loss was a reality check for the Englishman, who acknowledges the work he has to do.

The winning manager in the opposing dugout on Sunday has shown what can be achieved even with a huge turnover of players, providing the money is spent wisely.

That's what Beale and the Ibrox board must ensure they do this summer. Celtic have spent big under Postecoglou, but their marquee signings, such as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi, have proven to be difference-makers.

"Beale knows there's a gulf between Rangers and Celtic," former Scotland defender Willie Miller added on Sportsound. "The personnel from 2019 is roughly the same. Beale needs support from the board or they won't overturn Celtic's domination.

"[Sunday's defeat] has maybe given him a bit of ammunition. He knows this team has got to improve. They don't have enough firepower. If you're comparing Morelos and Kyogo, there's a huge, huge gulf there. That's an area they've got to improve."

In January signings Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin, Beale has two players who will improve his options and be regular fixtures in his first-choice XI going forward. Tillman will also fit into that mould if he can be tied down to a permanent contract.

But come the summer there will be other areas of the pitch to address, and it may take deep pockets and more astute business to fill them properly. Until then, there are still 12 league games to play and a Scottish Cup to retain for Rangers.

One thing labelled at this side is they haven't done themselves justice with the silverware they have won, with just two trophies from a possible 13 claimed since Gerrard's appointment in 2018.

While the league could be beyond them this term, a successive Scottish Cup will add gloss to this team's era.