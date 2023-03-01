Luke Norris has now scored 12 goals for Stevenage this season

Stevenage boss Steve Evans says his side are "back on the bike" after ending a run of five games without a win by beating AFC Wimbledon.

Boro came back from 1-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 thanks to Luke Norris' 83rd-minute goal in south-west London.

It lifted them back up to second place in League Two - with a four-point buffer over Northampton in fourth.

"We have to have character, we have to go and fight and we have to get in the trenches," Evans said.

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "How can you complain about the second half? You can't. We've beaten a really good side, they'd not lost in seven at home and it's always a hard place to come.

"Well done to the dressing room, but we're just back on the bike and we've got another really tough one on Saturday [away to Rochdale]."

Boro have been in the automatic promotion places since September and were top of the table for a time the following month.

But their run of only two points out of 15 before Tuesday's game against the Dons means they are now 11 adrift of leaders Leyton Orient.

"It's not been the greatest of Februarys," said Evans, who is hoping to steer the club back to League One for the first time since 2014.

Stevenage-born Norris scored the winner in front of the travelling supporters.

"I never thought that I'd come to Wimbledon and see 500 Stevenage fans and they were really loud," said Evans.

"It was fitting it was Luke. Everyone knows at this club that he's one of Stevenage's own and he's very proud of that fact, it's possibly why he came back [to the club in 2021].

"When he plays as he did in the second half, you wouldn't want to play against him - but we have to be effective as a team to have our strikers play well."