Jersey Bulls thrash Frimley Green 7-0 to consolidate third place in table
Last updated on .From the section Football
Jersey Bulls equalled their best victory of the season as they came away from Frimley Green with a 7-0 win.
Top-scorer Lorne Buckley scored twice in a nine-minute spell to put the islanders 2-0 up at half time.
Fraser Barlow got a third shortly after half-time before Frank Tobin scored an excellent fourth after an hour.
Jay Giles's penalty and a long-range Jonny Le Quesne effort made it 6-0 before Liam Trotter added the seventh with 13 minutes to go.
The win keeps the Bulls in third place in the Combined Counties Premier South - they are a point off second-placed Badshot Lea, who have a match in hand, and six behind leaders Raynes Park Vale from the same games played.