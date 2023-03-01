Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Guernsey FC defender Frank Tobin scored his first goal for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls equalled their best victory of the season as they came away from Frimley Green with a 7-0 win.

Top-scorer Lorne Buckley scored twice in a nine-minute spell to put the islanders 2-0 up at half time.

Fraser Barlow got a third shortly after half-time before Frank Tobin scored an excellent fourth after an hour.

Jay Giles's penalty and a long-range Jonny Le Quesne effort made it 6-0 before Liam Trotter added the seventh with 13 minutes to go.

The win keeps the Bulls in third place in the Combined Counties Premier South - they are a point off second-placed Badshot Lea, who have a match in hand, and six behind leaders Raynes Park Vale from the same games played.