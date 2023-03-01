Last updated on .From the section Football

Danny Hale's goal was just his second for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC won back-to-back midweek away games for the first time in nine years after a 1-0 victory at Westfield.

Danny Hale scored the only goal after 43 minutes when he chested down Taylor McKane's cross before volleying superbly into the top corner.

Guernsey worked hard defensively to protect their lead after the break as they secured three points.

The win continues Guernsey's upturn in form and consolidated them in 16th place in Isthmian League South Central.

They are four points above 17th-placed Bedfont Sports, with a game in hand, having won six of their last 10 games - they won just two of their first 18 this season.