Jim Goodwin led Aberdeen to this season's Viaplay Cup semi-finals

Jim Goodwin is being considered by Dundee United after Craig Levein ruled himself out of a return to the manager's job.

Goodwin, 41, was sacked by Aberdeen in January following a 6-0 defeat by Hibernian. United are scheduled to host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Ex-Hearts and Leicester boss Levein, 58, managed United from 2006-09 before leaving to take the Scotland job.

Head coach Liam Fox left United after Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Ross County.

That result - a sixth straight defeat - left the club four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, albeit with a game in hand.

Former St Mirren player Goodwin was Buddies manager between 2019 and 2022 following a three-year spell in charge of Alloa Athletic, where he also played. The Irishman has won 107 of his 292 matches as a manager.

Aberdeen's loss at Easter Road followed their Scottish Cup exit at the hands of West of Scotland side Darvel. However, the Dons had started the season with 13 wins from 21 in all competitions prior to the World Cup break and reached the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

On Tuesday, United announced the departure of sporting director Tony Asghar.