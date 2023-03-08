Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stina Blackstenius scored Arsenal's second goal

Arsenal returned to WSL action three days after winning the League Cup with a comfortable victory over Liverpool.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring, controlling the ball on her chest and swivelling to finish.

The forward then turned provider six minutes later when her shot was parried by Liverpool keeper Rachel Laws for Caitlin Foord to head in the second.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead before Blackstenius' opener but Leah Williamson was ruled offside.

The Gunners remain fourth in the table but move three points behind third-place Manchester City with a game in hand.

Liverpool's winless record on the road continues as they stay eighth.

Arsenal continue form after cup success

Arsenal had to come from behind to beat Chelsea and claim their first trophy in four years at Selhurst Park on Sunday, but they were in total control against Liverpool from the early stages as they looked to end a three-game run without a WSL win.

Blackstenius fired against the post from close range before curling the ball past the upright as they threatened to take the lead.

Williamson thought she had turned in the ball for the opener before it was ruled offside, but there was no doubt about Blackstenius' strike.

Frida Maanum picked up the ball and drove at the Liverpool defence in the swirling rain before her shot was diverted into the forward's path off the boot of a covering Liverpool defender.

She still had to control the ball and fire with her right foot past Laws, who should have done better.

The second soon followed as the hosts continued to dominate and Blackstenius tried to curl the ball into the top corner. This time Laws got a hand to the ball but Foord was on hand to jump and head it into an empty net.

Arsenal had chances to stretch the lead but will not be pleased with their wastefulness in front of goal after six shots on target from 22 attempts.

Liverpool, who were playing their first game since a narrow defeat against Leicester on 12 February, were lacklustre and limited to just one shot on target.

It came in the first half when Missy Bo Kearns tried her luck from distance but her tame shot skidded off the greasy surface straight at Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who had an otherwise quiet night.

Arsenal will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they host Reading on Sunday, after Liverpool welcome Tottenham to Prenton Park earlier on the same day.