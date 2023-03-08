Match ends, Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.
Arsenal returned to WSL action three days after winning the League Cup with a comfortable victory over Liverpool.
Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring, controlling the ball on her chest and swivelling to finish.
The forward then turned provider six minutes later when her shot was parried by Liverpool keeper Rachel Laws for Caitlin Foord to head in the second.
Arsenal thought they had taken the lead before Blackstenius' opener but Leah Williamson was ruled offside.
The Gunners remain fourth in the table but move three points behind third-place Manchester City with a game in hand.
Liverpool's winless record on the road continues as they stay eighth.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26WienroitherSubstituted forMaritzat 70'minutes
- 6WilliamsonSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 61'minutes
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 10Little
- 13WältiSubstituted forKühlat 61'minutes
- 21Pelova
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forBeattieat 83'minutes
- 19FoordSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 70'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 16Maritz
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 22Kühl
Liverpool Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 34SilcockSubstituted forBonnerat 45'minutes
- 3Robe
- 12Hinds
- 7Kearns
- 8Nagano
- 18HollandBooked at 33minsSubstituted forLundgaardat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 35TaylorSubstituted forDanielsat 45'minutes
- 17HumphreySubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
- 24Stengel
Substitutes
- 15Lundgaard
- 20Daniels
- 22Kirby
- 23Bonner
- 28Campbell
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Rafaelle (Arsenal Women) header from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.
Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).
Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sofie Lundgaard (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sofie Lundgaard (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.
Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women).
Foul by Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal Women).
Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jen Beattie replaces Stina Blackstenius.