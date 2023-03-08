Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool: Hosts claim comfortable victory after League Cup win

Stina Blackstenius scored Arsenal's second goal

Arsenal returned to WSL action three days after winning the League Cup with a comfortable victory over Liverpool.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring, controlling the ball on her chest and swivelling to finish.

The forward then turned provider six minutes later when her shot was parried by Liverpool keeper Rachel Laws for Caitlin Foord to head in the second.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead before Blackstenius' opener but Leah Williamson was ruled offside.

The Gunners remain fourth in the table but move three points behind third-place Manchester City with a game in hand.

Liverpool's winless record on the road continues as they stay eighth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26WienroitherSubstituted forMaritzat 70'minutes
  • 6WilliamsonSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 61'minutes
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 10Little
  • 13WältiSubstituted forKühlat 61'minutes
  • 21Pelova
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forBeattieat 83'minutes
  • 19FoordSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 70'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 16Maritz
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Kühl

Liverpool Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 34SilcockSubstituted forBonnerat 45'minutes
  • 3Robe
  • 12Hinds
  • 7Kearns
  • 8Nagano
  • 18HollandBooked at 33minsSubstituted forLundgaardat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 35TaylorSubstituted forDanielsat 45'minutes
  • 17HumphreySubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
  • 24Stengel

Substitutes

  • 15Lundgaard
  • 20Daniels
  • 22Kirby
  • 23Bonner
  • 28Campbell
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafaelle (Arsenal Women) header from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women).

  10. Post update

    Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Booking

    Sofie Lundgaard (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sofie Lundgaard (Liverpool Women).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.

  15. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal Women).

  18. Post update

    Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jen Beattie replaces Stina Blackstenius.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1411213883035
2Chelsea Women13111138122634
3Man City Women14102230131732
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women133281325-1211
9Reading Women1431101630-1410
10Tottenham Women1330101627-119
11Brighton Women122281542-278
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

