Stina Blackstenius scored Arsenal's second goal

Arsenal returned to WSL action three days after winning the League Cup with a comfortable victory over Liverpool.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring, controlling the ball on her chest and swivelling to finish.

The forward then turned provider six minutes later when her shot was parried by Liverpool keeper Rachel Laws for Caitlin Foord to head in the second.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead before Blackstenius' opener but Leah Williamson was ruled offside.

The Gunners remain fourth in the table but move three points behind third-place Manchester City with a game in hand.

Liverpool's winless record on the road continues as they stay eighth.

More to follow.