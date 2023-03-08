Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

Chelsea Women 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Blues move up to second in WSL

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Guro Reiten celebrates scoring a penalty for Chelsea against Brighton in the Women's Super League
Chelsea have taken 34 points from a possible 36 in the Women's Super League

Chelsea put their League Cup final defeat behind them to beat Brighton and move one point behind Women's Super League leaders Manchester United.

Blues boss Emma Hayes got the response she demanded as Chelsea moved up to second in the table before Sunday's home game against United.

Managerless Brighton fell behind to Guro Reiten's penalty before Jess Carter doubled the hosts' lead.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd added a third before Danielle Carter's consolation.

The Blues dominated despite making seven changes to the side who were beaten by Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Sweden winger Kaneryd had an early attempt cleared off the line when the game was goalless, Jelena Cankovic clipped the bar and Sam Kerr had an attempt ruled out for offside.

Brighton, who announced manager Jens Scheuer's departure on Monday by mutual consent after only two months in charge, hit the bar after half-time through Elisabeth Terland.

They remain 11th in the table on eight points, two more than bottom club Leicester City.

Chelsea show character to bounce back

Chelsea were hurting after missing out on a first major trophy of the season, with Hayes admitting her stars did not match Arsenal's desire at the weekend.

But they remain very much in the hunt for a fourth successive WSL title with Sunday's game against Manchester United - which is live on BBC Two at 12:30 GMT - a fixture of huge significance at the top.

Chelsea, who have a game in hand on the leaders, have won 11 times in an unbeaten 12-match league run.

This result - and response - was just what Hayes wanted before a crucial three weeks which also includes a Champions League quarter-final against holders Lyon and an FA Cup quarter-final at Reading.

The only surprise was that Kerr - one of four survivors from the starting XI against Arsenal - failed to find the net after scoring 11 times in her previous six games.

Kerr looked set to make it 3-0 but was denied by an excellent save by Australia team-mate Lydia Williams from eight yards, before setting up Kaneryd to wrap up a comfortable win.

Chelsea's players celebrate scoring against Brighton in the Women's Super League
Chelsea have scored 73 goals in 24 games in all competitions this season

Positives in defeat for Brighton

There were positives in defeat for Amy Merricks, who is in her second spell as Brighton's interim boss this season.

At 2-0 down, the Seagulls enjoyed their best spell of the match and Terland struck the bar with an ambitious attempt from an angle.

Even after falling 3-0 behind, the visitors showed fight as substitute Carter scored four minutes after coming on to deny Chelsea a clean sheet.

It remains to be seen how long Merricks stays in charge on this occasion, after taking four points from three WSL games following Hope Powell's departure before Scheuer was appointed.

But Brighton need to tighten up defensively as they battle to avoid relegation. They have conceded 54 goals in 16 games since registering their last shutout in the WSL in March 2022.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 18Mjelde
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4BrightSubstituted forIngleat 82'minutes
  • 7Carter
  • 8LeupolzSubstituted forClaypoleat 81'minutes
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 17Fleming
  • 28Cankovic
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 76'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forCharlesat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ingle
  • 10James
  • 15Périsset
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 31Claypole

Brighton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 25Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 8Connolly
  • 20Williams
  • 21Morse
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 10Olme
  • 9LeeSubstituted forCarterat 84'minutes
  • 4VisalliSubstituted forSarriat 64'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 11TerlandSubstituted forBanceat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 7Sarri
  • 12Bance
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 23Jarvis
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
916

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home15
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julia Olme.

  10. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Libby Bance replaces Elisabeth Terland.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Carter replaces Lee Geum-Min.

  15. Post update

    Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Sophie Ingle replaces Millie Bright.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aimee Claypole replaces Melanie Leupolz.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Maren Mjelde with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1411213883035
2Chelsea Women13111138122634
3Man City Women14102230131732
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women133281325-1211
9Reading Women1431101630-1410
10Tottenham Women1330101627-119
11Brighton Women122281542-278
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

