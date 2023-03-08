Chelsea Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musovic
- 18Mjelde
- 26Buchanan
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 17Fleming
- 8Leupolz
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 28Cankovic
- 11Reiten
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 5Ingle
- 10James
- 15Périsset
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 31Claypole
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 20Williams
- 21Morse
- 3Pattinson
- 10Olme
- 4Visalli
- 8Connolly
- 11Terland
- 22Robinson
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 5Bergsvand
- 7Sarri
- 12Bance
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 23Jarvis
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Attempt saved. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Zoe Morse (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Elisabeth Terland.
Attempt missed. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Attempt missed. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.