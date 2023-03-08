Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women2Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Chelsea Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 18Mjelde
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 17Fleming
  • 8Leupolz
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 28Cankovic
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 5Ingle
  • 10James
  • 15Périsset
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 31Claypole

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 20Williams
  • 21Morse
  • 3Pattinson
  • 10Olme
  • 4Visalli
  • 8Connolly
  • 11Terland
  • 22Robinson
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 7Sarri
  • 12Bance
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 23Jarvis
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Zoe Morse.

  11. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  13. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Penalty Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr draws a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Zoe Morse (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Elisabeth Terland.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1411213883035
2Chelsea Women13111137112634
3Man City Women14102230131732
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women133281325-1211
9Reading Women1431101630-1410
10Tottenham Women1330101627-119
11Brighton Women122281441-278
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport