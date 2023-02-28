Watch: Stewart sees red as Glenavon grab Glens draw

Glentoran's hopes of mounting an unlikely late title bid were further dented as they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Glenavon at the Oval.

Glens midfielder Terry Devlin had two first-half headers saved by Rory Brown while Conor McMenamin had an effort cleared off the line late on.

On-loan Glenavon winger Jordan Stewart was sent off for a push on Bobby Burns midway through the second half.

Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn went off injured in the first half.

The former Celtic and Aberdeen man, a January signing for the Glens, went down in the 20th minute with what manager Rodney McAree said after the match was a recurrence of a calf injury.

It is a blow for the 35-year-old with Northern Ireland set to begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in just over three weeks' time, but McAree said he hopes the winger will not be out for long.

The draw means Glentoran remain in sixth place in the Irish Premiership table, 16 points behind leaders Larne with two games in hand.

The rearranged fixture began with teenager Devlin twice being denied from close range by two excellent point-blank stops from Glenavon goalkeeper Brown.

Stewart's red card came in the 72nd minute

The first one came from a Jay Donnelly right-wing cross which he met with a header but his effort was too close to the visiting goalkeeper who was able to block superbly.

Devlin's second attempt was a carbon-copy of his first, with him getting on the end of a cross from the right but he was unable to steer his header past Brown.

Glentoran players and supporters were appealing for a red card soon after the interval when Glenavon's Conor Kerr brought down McGinn's replacement Junior as he went through on goal, but it was a yellow that was shown to Kerr.

The second half became a feisty affair with the red card for Stewart, on loan at Glenavon from Linfield, coming in the 72nd minute.

Burns went down following a push from Jack Malone and, as the Glens midfielder was getting back to his feet, Stewart pushed him in the chest, sending Burns tumbling to the floor again with referee Ben McMaster showing him a straight red card.

Glentoran kept pushing for a winner against the 10 men and McMenamin came desperately close when he cut inside from the right, but his low shot took a few deflections before being cleared off the line.

Former Glenavon striker Danny Purkis headed wide for the Glens in the closing stages after coming off the bench but Gary Hamilton's men held on for a hard-earned point that sees them remain in ninth place in the table.