Conor McMenamin went close for Glentoran in the closing stages

Glentoran's hopes of mounting an unlikely late title bid were further dented as they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Glenavon at the Oval.

Glens midfielder Terry Devlin had two first-half headers saved by Rory Brown while Conor McMenamin had an effort cleared off the line late on.

On-loan Glenavon winger Jordan Stewart was sent off for a push on Bobby Burns midway through the second half.

Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn went off injured in the first half.

The former Celtic and Aberdeen man, a January signing for the Glens, went down in the 20th minute without any contact being made and was unable to continue.

It is a blow for the 35-year-old with Northern Ireland set to begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in just over three weeks' time.

The draw means Glentoran remain in sixth place in the Irish Premiership table, 16 points behind leaders Larne with two games in hand.

