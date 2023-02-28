Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cremonese won a Serie A game for the first time since their relegation in 1996

Cremonese stunned Roma for their first Serie A victory this season to leave Welsh side Airbus UK as Europe's only top-flight team yet to win in 2022-23.

The hosts ended a joint-Serie A record of 30 games without a win dating back to 1995-96, their last season in the top flight.

Daniel Ciofani scored a late penalty to win the game for the hosts, who have climbed off bottom spot.

Frank Tsadjout had given them the lead before Leonardo Spinazzola's equaliser.

Roma, who also lost to Cremonese in the Coppa Italia this season, had coach Jose Mourinho sent off for dissent at the start of the second half.

Airbus UK Broughton are now the only side without a win in Europe's top divisions, excluding summer leagues that are just starting.

The Cymru Premier side are actually on -2 points, having only drawn one of their 25 games and having a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho was sent off for dissent