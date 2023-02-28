Match ends, Cremonese 2, Roma 1.
Cremonese stunned Roma for their first Serie A victory this season to leave Welsh side Airbus UK as Europe's only top-flight team yet to win in 2022-23.
The hosts ended a joint-Serie A record of 30 games without a win dating back to 1995-96, their last season in the top flight.
Daniel Ciofani scored a late penalty to win the game for the hosts, who have climbed off bottom spot.
Frank Tsadjout had given them the lead before Leonardo Spinazzola's equaliser.
Roma, who also lost to Cremonese in the Coppa Italia this season, had coach Jose Mourinho sent off for dissent at the start of the second half.
Airbus UK Broughton are now the only side without a win in Europe's top divisions, excluding summer leagues that are just starting.
The Cymru Premier side are actually on -2 points, having only drawn one of their 25 games and having a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player.
Line-ups
Cremonese
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Carnesecchi
- 24FerrariBooked at 12minsSubstituted forChirichesat 84'minutes
- 15BianchettiBooked at 52mins
- 5Vásquez
- 17SernicolaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forGhiglioneat 84'minutes
- 6PickelSubstituted forGaldamesat 78'minutes
- 26Benassi
- 3Valeri
- 20Afena-GyanSubstituted forMeïtéat 66'minutes
- 74TsadjoutSubstituted forCiofaniat 78'minutes
- 77Okereke
Substitutes
- 4Aiwu
- 9Ciofani
- 10Buonaiuto
- 13Saro
- 18Ghiglione
- 21Chiriches
- 23Acella
- 27Galdames
- 28Meïté
- 33Quagliata
- 44Lochoshvili
- 45Sarr
- 90Dessers
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 81mins
- 24KumbullaSubstituted forKarsdorpat 68'minutes
- 59ZalewskiSubstituted forSolbakkenat 63'minutes
- 4CristanteSubstituted forMaticat 63'minutes
- 25Wijnaldum
- 37Spinazzola
- 21Dybala
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 63'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 11BelottiSubstituted forAbrahamat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 8Matic
- 9Abraham
- 14Llorente
- 18Solbakken
- 19Çelik
- 20Camara
- 52Bove
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 68Tahirovic
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cremonese 2, Roma 1.
Post update
Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Galdames (Cremonese).
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.
Post update
Foul by Ibañez (Roma).
Post update
David Okereke (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese).
Post update
Offside, Roma. Leonardo Spinazzola tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ola Solbakken (Roma).
Post update
Emanuele Valeri (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
Substitution
Substitution, Cremonese. Vlad Chiriches replaces Alex Ferrari.
Substitution
Substitution, Cremonese. Paolo Ghiglione replaces Leonardo Sernicola.
Post update
Goal! Cremonese 2, Roma 1. Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ibañez (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Rui Patrício (Roma) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Cremonese. David Okereke draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Galdames.