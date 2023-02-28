Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus4TorinoTorino2

Juventus 4-2 Torino: Paul Pogba makes return from injury as Juve win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba fires a shot at goal against Torino
Paul Pogba was playing in his first game for Juventus since 2016

Paul Pogba made his first Juventus appearance since rejoining the club last summer in a derby win over Torino.

The midfielder's last game had been Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on 19 April 2022, 315 days ago, when he suffered a calf injury.

Pogba, 29, then injured his knee shortly after re-signing for Juve on a free in July and had to have surgery.

The France international came on midway through the second half of Tuesday's 4-2 victory.

It was his first appearance for Juventus since 2015-16 when he left for United in an £89m deal.

Juventus had to come from behind twice to beat their Turin rivals.

Yann Karamoh gave Torino the lead, with Juan Cuadrado levelling before Antonio Sanabria put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Danilo's header in first-half injury-time pulled Juve level.

Three minutes after Pogba's introduction, Bremer headed them into the lead and Adrien Rabiot added a late fourth.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 3BremerSubstituted forBonucciat 90'minutes
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 68'minutes
  • 44Fagioli
  • 45BarrenecheaSubstituted forPogbaat 69'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17Kostic
  • 22Di MaríaSubstituted forChiesaat 69'minutes
  • 9VlahovicSubstituted forKeanat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Chiesa
  • 10Pogba
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32V Milinkovic-Savic
  • 26DjidjiSubstituted forGravillonat 84'minutes
  • 3Schuurs
  • 4Buongiorno
  • 17Singo
  • 77LinettySubstituted forRicciat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Ilic
  • 13RodríguezBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVojvodaat 74'minutes
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 7KaramohSubstituted forRadonjicat 60'minutesSubstituted forSeckat 74'minutes
  • 9Sanabria

Substitutes

  • 2Bayeye
  • 5Gravillon
  • 21Adopo
  • 23Seck
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 28Ricci
  • 49Radonjic
  • 66Gineitis
  • 73Fiorenza
  • 89Gemello
  • 94N'Guessan
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 4, Torino 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Torino 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Booking

    Samuele Ricci (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Samuele Ricci (Torino).

  7. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Perr Schuurs (Torino).

  9. Post update

    Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci replaces Bremer.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

  14. Post update

    Antonio Sanabria (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Dusan Vlahovic.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Demba Seck (Torino) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mërgim Vojvoda with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Andreaw Gravillon replaces Koffi Djidji.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 4, Torino 2. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bremer following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Singo (Torino).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli24212158154365
2Inter Milan24152744281647
3AC Milan24145541301147
4Lazio24136540192145
5Roma24135631211044
6Atalanta24125742281441
7Juventus24155440192135
8Bologna2410593133-235
9Torino248792629-331
10Udinese2471073330331
11Monza2485112834-629
12Fiorentina2477102730-328
13Empoli2461082231-928
14Sassuolo2476112735-827
15Lecce246992427-327
16Salernitana2466122844-1624
17Spezia2448122141-2020
18Hellas Verona2445152037-1717
19Cremonese2419141943-2412
20Sampdoria2425171139-2811
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories