Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has left the club after more than four years at Tannadice.

The board and chief executive Luigi Capuano will now lead the process of hiring Liam Fox's successor as manager.

Fans chanted for Asghar and owner Mark Ogren to go as United lost a sixth successive game - a 4-0 thrashing against Ross County on Saturday.

Fox left by mutual consent on Sunday, with the club four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

A statement said: "Tony has decided to leave to allow the new manager to be appointed within a revamped structure within the football department."

