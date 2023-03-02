Close menu

Liverpool v Manchester United: Pick your combined XI from north-west rivals

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool host their old rivals Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League - in a different position to recent years.

So who would you pick in a combined XI from both teams?

The Reds have been challenging for titles in recent years with United down the table - meaning when we have asked this in the past the team has been dominated by Liverpool players.

But this time United are four places and 13 points above Liverpool - will that be reflected in your team?

Pick the XI below and share with your friends using #bbcfootball.

My Liverpool-Manchester United XI

