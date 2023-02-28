Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Noel Mooney was appointed Football Association of Wales chief executive in July 2021

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) board has approved major changes in Welsh football's area associations. including full-time general managers.

The changes aim to improve equality and diversity in governance, investment at grassroots level and more sustainability.

The 30 recommendations of an independent review were agreed at a full meeting of the FAW board.

It includes a full time general manager in each of the six area associations.

The reforms include a formal link to the core FAW grassroots team, who lead on football development.

"The important investment in a full time general manager for each of the area associations shows that we are serious in our intention to support clubs at the grassroots level," said FAW chief executive Noel Mooney.

"In addition to the general manager positions, the FAW is also investing in the core team staff to support grassroots clubs.

"The far-reaching changes that have now been approved by the board are a clear demonstration of the FAW's commitment to building a diverse, skilled and welcoming football family that promotes excellence, integrity, inclusivity and fair play."