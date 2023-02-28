Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Nigel Clough took Mansfield Town to the League Two play-off final last season

Boss Nigel Clough says he will not let the injury crisis that has left Mansfield Town with just 12 fit first-team players affect the Stags' approach to training again.

With eight players out, Clough admitted they "toned down" preparations for their home game against Salford City, which ended in a heavy 5-2 defeat.

"We only have 12 first-teamers and we were so frightened of getting more injuries," Clough said.

"But we have to take our chances now."

Defeat saw the Stags drop below Salford in the League Two table to seventh, and slip five points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Midfielder George Maris is the only one of Mansfield's eight injured first-team players expected to return for their trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Clough said the message after the defeat - which ended a three-match winning run that included three clean sheets - was to "move on as soon as possible".

"You just have to take it and lick your wounds," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"After the game, in the dressing room, I had a quiet chat with the lads - there was no ranting and raving.

"It's sort of one of those where they can't wait to get back on the pitch again to get playing.

"It's not necessarily about showing more character, they have shown that all season. When you have had that defeat, you really need people to stand up and get back to doing what we did before."