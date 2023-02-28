The talk is of a romantic return for Craig Levein. Or a plea for help to Neil Lennon. But do fans want either as Dundee United's next manager?

We asked supporters of the Scottish Premiership's bottom club what they would do now after Sunday's departure of Liam Fox following the 4-0 humiliation at Ross County.

Those who travelled to Dingwall also chanted for sporting director Tony Asghar and owner Mark Ogren to go as United suffered a sixth consecutive defeat and slipped four points adrift at the bottom of the top flight - albeit with a game in hand.

The situation seems to have become toxic, with the latest torment exacerbating the situation following 9-0 and 7-0 drubbings by Celtic and AZ Alkmaar and an underwhelming January transfer window.

So can anyone salvage United season? And do the fans trust those in charge to identify that person?

Will they promote from within again?

Jim: The practice of promoting from within is a false economy. The United management must surely now have learned that the problem starts at the top. They need to spend real money on an experienced, successful coach/manager.

Shaun: Glad to see Liam Fox go but can't help but feel the problems lie much higher than the manager. Got a feeling Charlie Mulgrew will be appointed to save money, but myself and many more fans feel that he is part of the problem.

Kenny: If they appoint Mulgrew that's the cheap option again and basically accepting relegation.

Anon: Not another short-term solution or youth coach coming through. We need a proven winner with experience of leading a team to survival and someone that can get the best out of what they have.

Might Levein make shock return?

Charlie: Get Levein in ASAP. He'll sort us out.

Don: I cannot believe the club is considering Levein. I thought they would have bigger aims.

Michael: Levein is a big gamble they can't afford to take. The appointments they are making and the pandering to fans pressure only creates more pressure.

Donald: Five managers in five years and relegation is not good enough. The cheap option head coaches are not working. I would like Levein as director and Neil Lennon as manager.

Is Lennon the most likely candidate?

Gavin: I think Lennon would keep United up. He'd be a great choice, but is he too expensive for United's hierarchy after several cheap and cheerful managers?

George: We need someone who can motivate this group of players. We also need to find a solid, tough-talking midfield player to protect the back line. Lennon would give them a boot up the backside and hopefully get them going, but would he take it?

Ross: This season has been a shambles. Tony Asghar needs to be the next one to leave and give the manager's job to Lennon.

Steve: Lennon is surely a must. He's a born winner and wouldn't stand for the lacklustre, unorganised, and pathetic displays that the players have been putting on this season.

Jeff: Liam Fox is a good man, and probably a good coach. Unfortunately he was thrown into a position he is not ready for. I think a manager who has complete control of the team and signings is needed. I think Lennon is that man.

Kenny: Leadership has gone in the team. Time for a big change so I would like to see Lennon take the job as he knows Scottish football inside out, and did not bad job with Hibs and Celtic.

Can anyone keep United up?

Brian: Got to get rid of the dross players who have spat the dummy yet again. The new manager has to be a no-nonsense type who will rebuild from a solid defence.

Alan: It won't matter who we appoint. This crop of players look like they are playing in a league two levels above where they should be. A complete rebuild is needed from the top down. Considering where we are, the January window was shocking.

Kris: It's been a disaster of a season and, with this group of players, I can't see how we're going to get out of trouble. Recruitment has been a shambles, managerial selection has been ridiculously bad. It all should land at the feet of Asghar.

Bill: The people within the club are making damaging decisions, we are at the stage that people cannot be bothered to even laugh at us. Mismanaged from top to bottom. Accept relegation and rebuild with youth.

Stuart: My club is in collapse and the failure rests on the poor recruitment of managers and players. On paper, we have a decent squad but football isn't played on paper. The goalkeeper issue is horrific. The defence is a calamity. No engine room midfielders. Lightweight up front They have chucked games twice this season that has resulted in two sackings.