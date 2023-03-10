Match ends, Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1.
Second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle booked a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals as they came from behind to stun top-flight Kilmarnock.
The visitors burst out the traps thanks to a deft Kyle Vassell touch at a corner inside three minutes, but Billy Mckay's penalty restored parity.
Skipper Sean Welsh drilled in the hosts' winner with a 25-yard strike ghosted through goalkeeper Sam Walker.
Kilmarnock join Livingston on Inverness' list of scalps this season.
Billy Dodds' side can now look ahead to a date at Hampden next month and will learn their last-four opponents in Monday night's draw.
After highlighting Kilmarnock's set-piece prowess prior to kick-off, Dodds will have felt frustrated as his side let the visitors score from their first of the evening.
Danny Armstrong floated in a corner that ricocheted off Inverness midfielder David Carson, before brushing Vassell for the striker's second successive goal in the competition.
The Highland hosts, though, launched into a roaring response. Welsh was at the heart of things for Inverness, prodding into the ball into the path of Mckay for an improvised header saved well by Walker, before watching his effort skim the crossbar after a sizzling cross from Jay Henderson.
A deserved leveller arose after Wallace Duffy's delivery struck the arm of Joe Wright in the box, allowing Mckay to send the penalty straight down the middle in composed fashion.
Kilmarnock's inability to get a foothold in the game almost allowed for a quickfire double when Henderson found himself in behind, but a feeble finish was gathered by Walker.
Stramashes in the box seemed the Ayrshire club's only route towards regaining the lead, with half-chances for Christian Doidge and Vassell before the interval.
As snow began to fall at the start of the second half, a hot start from Inverness warmed the home support when Welsh's long-rage strike bounced beyond Walker to give the hosts the lead.
The skipper had the chance to double the advantage but failed to meet a fizzing ball across the face of goal from Nathan Shaw.
From there, the game was managed with maturity. Austin Samuels fluffed the opportunity to extend the advantage late on, but Inverness deservedly became the first side through to the last four.
Player of the match - Billy Mckay
Confident Caley Thistle catch Kilmarnock cold - analysis
Uninitiated onlookers would be forgiven for thinking Inverness were the top-flight side in this one, such was the disparity between them and their blunt opposition.
There was zip and vigour in the Highlanders' play, swirling around Kilmarnock like the blizzard that was engulfing the Caledonian Stadium in the second period.
Derek McInnes' men, meanwhile, were ice cold. The early lead turned from a dream start to a nightmare as the Premiership strugglers looked caught in the headlights.
Unable to impose themselves on Inverness in any meaningful way, McInnes must desperately look for solutions if they are to spare themselves a rapid return to the second tier.
HendersonJay Henderson
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameHendersonAverage rating
8.59
- Squad number18Player nameAllardiceAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number10Player nameDoranAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number9Player nameMckayAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number24Player nameSamuelsAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number6Player nameDevineAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number12Player nameMacGregorAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number3Player nameHarperAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number4Player nameWelshAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number1Player nameRidgersAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number5Player nameDeasAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number8Player nameCarsonAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number22Player nameShawAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number2Player nameDuffyAverage rating
6.86
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number23Player nameVassellAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number24Player nameChambersAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number3Player nameDorsettAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number16Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number10Player nameJonesAverage rating
3.64
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8CarsonBooked at 34mins
- 6Devine
- 2DuffyBooked at 70mins
- 5Deas
- 20HendersonSubstituted forMacGregorat 85'minutes
- 4Welsh
- 18Allardice
- 3Harper
- 22ShawSubstituted forDoranat 90+1'minutes
- 9MckaySubstituted forSamuelsat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Doran
- 12MacGregor
- 16Hyde
- 17Mackay
- 21MacKay
- 23Delaney
- 24Samuels
- 28Woods
- 30Boyd
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 19WrightSubstituted forDorsettat 76'minutes
- 5Taylor
- 2Mayo
- 23VassellBooked at 36mins
- 31PolworthSubstituted forPowerat 45+2'minutes
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forMurrayat 76'minutes
- 24ChambersSubstituted forRobinsonat 77'minutes
- 22DonnellyBooked at 76mins
- 26DoidgeSubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
- 11Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 3Dorsett
- 4Power
- 8Alston
- 10Jones
- 15Murray
- 16Robinson
- 21McInroy
- 25Alebiosu
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 2,902
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Nathan Shaw.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt saved. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Roddy MacGregor replaces Jay Henderson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Austin Samuels replaces Billy Mckay.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Scott Robinson replaces Luke Chambers.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Jeriel Dorsett replaces Joe Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Rory McKenzie.
Booking
Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.