Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle booked a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals as they came from behind to stun top-flight Kilmarnock.

The visitors burst out the traps thanks to a deft Kyle Vassell touch at a corner inside three minutes, but Billy Mckay's penalty restored parity.

Skipper Sean Welsh drilled in the hosts' winner with a 25-yard strike ghosted through goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Kilmarnock join Livingston on Inverness' list of scalps this season.

Billy Dodds' side can now look ahead to a date at Hampden next month and will learn their last-four opponents in Monday night's draw.

After highlighting Kilmarnock's set-piece prowess prior to kick-off, Dodds will have felt frustrated as his side let the visitors score from their first of the evening.

Danny Armstrong floated in a corner that ricocheted off Inverness midfielder David Carson, before brushing Vassell for the striker's second successive goal in the competition.

The Highland hosts, though, launched into a roaring response. Welsh was at the heart of things for Inverness, prodding into the ball into the path of Mckay for an improvised header saved well by Walker, before watching his effort skim the crossbar after a sizzling cross from Jay Henderson.

A deserved leveller arose after Wallace Duffy's delivery struck the arm of Joe Wright in the box, allowing Mckay to send the penalty straight down the middle in composed fashion.

Kilmarnock's inability to get a foothold in the game almost allowed for a quickfire double when Henderson found himself in behind, but a feeble finish was gathered by Walker.

Stramashes in the box seemed the Ayrshire club's only route towards regaining the lead, with half-chances for Christian Doidge and Vassell before the interval.

As snow began to fall at the start of the second half, a hot start from Inverness warmed the home support when Welsh's long-rage strike bounced beyond Walker to give the hosts the lead.

The skipper had the chance to double the advantage but failed to meet a fizzing ball across the face of goal from Nathan Shaw.

From there, the game was managed with maturity. Austin Samuels fluffed the opportunity to extend the advantage late on, but Inverness deservedly became the first side through to the last four.

Player of the match - Billy Mckay

After bullying Killie in the Championship last term, Mckay's penalty was just the icing on the cake as he ran the Ayrshire defence ragged

Confident Caley Thistle catch Kilmarnock cold - analysis

Uninitiated onlookers would be forgiven for thinking Inverness were the top-flight side in this one, such was the disparity between them and their blunt opposition.

There was zip and vigour in the Highlanders' play, swirling around Kilmarnock like the blizzard that was engulfing the Caledonian Stadium in the second period.

Derek McInnes' men, meanwhile, were ice cold. The early lead turned from a dream start to a nightmare as the Premiership strugglers looked caught in the headlights.

Unable to impose themselves on Inverness in any meaningful way, McInnes must desperately look for solutions if they are to spare themselves a rapid return to the second tier.

Player of the match Henderson Jay Henderson with an average of 8.59 Inverness CT Inverness Caledonian Thistle Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Inverness Caledonian Thistle Avg Squad number 20 Player name Henderson Average rating 8.59 Squad number 18 Player name Allardice Average rating 8.06 Squad number 10 Player name Doran Average rating 7.88 Squad number 9 Player name Mckay Average rating 7.87 Squad number 24 Player name Samuels Average rating 7.86 Squad number 6 Player name Devine Average rating 7.84 Squad number 12 Player name MacGregor Average rating 7.84 Squad number 3 Player name Harper Average rating 7.77 Squad number 4 Player name Welsh Average rating 7.67 Squad number 1 Player name Ridgers Average rating 7.51 Squad number 5 Player name Deas Average rating 7.49 Squad number 8 Player name Carson Average rating 7.40 Squad number 22 Player name Shaw Average rating 7.35 Squad number 2 Player name Duffy Average rating 6.86 Kilmarnock Avg Squad number 11 Player name Armstrong Average rating 5.88 Squad number 23 Player name Vassell Average rating 5.36 Squad number 2 Player name Mayo Average rating 5.30 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 5.19 Squad number 24 Player name Chambers Average rating 5.00 Squad number 26 Player name Doidge Average rating 4.86 Squad number 19 Player name Wright Average rating 4.70 Squad number 20 Player name Walker Average rating 4.61 Squad number 5 Player name Taylor Average rating 4.36 Squad number 3 Player name Dorsett Average rating 4.25 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 4.15 Squad number 31 Player name Polworth Average rating 4.03 Squad number 4 Player name Power Average rating 3.74 Squad number 15 Player name Murray Average rating 3.69 Squad number 16 Player name Robinson Average rating 3.69 Squad number 10 Player name Jones Average rating 3.64