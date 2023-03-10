Close menu
Scottish Cup - Quarter-finals
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1 Kilmarnock: Second-tier side into Scottish Cup last four

By Sean McGillBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle booked a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals as they came from behind to stun top-flight Kilmarnock.

The visitors burst out the traps thanks to a deft Kyle Vassell touch at a corner inside three minutes, but Billy Mckay's penalty restored parity.

Skipper Sean Welsh drilled in the hosts' winner with a 25-yard strike ghosted through goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Kilmarnock join Livingston on Inverness' list of scalps this season.

Billy Dodds' side can now look ahead to a date at Hampden next month and will learn their last-four opponents in Monday night's draw.

After highlighting Kilmarnock's set-piece prowess prior to kick-off, Dodds will have felt frustrated as his side let the visitors score from their first of the evening.

Danny Armstrong floated in a corner that ricocheted off Inverness midfielder David Carson, before brushing Vassell for the striker's second successive goal in the competition.

The Highland hosts, though, launched into a roaring response. Welsh was at the heart of things for Inverness, prodding into the ball into the path of Mckay for an improvised header saved well by Walker, before watching his effort skim the crossbar after a sizzling cross from Jay Henderson.

A deserved leveller arose after Wallace Duffy's delivery struck the arm of Joe Wright in the box, allowing Mckay to send the penalty straight down the middle in composed fashion.

Kilmarnock's inability to get a foothold in the game almost allowed for a quickfire double when Henderson found himself in behind, but a feeble finish was gathered by Walker.

Stramashes in the box seemed the Ayrshire club's only route towards regaining the lead, with half-chances for Christian Doidge and Vassell before the interval.

As snow began to fall at the start of the second half, a hot start from Inverness warmed the home support when Welsh's long-rage strike bounced beyond Walker to give the hosts the lead.

The skipper had the chance to double the advantage but failed to meet a fizzing ball across the face of goal from Nathan Shaw.

From there, the game was managed with maturity. Austin Samuels fluffed the opportunity to extend the advantage late on, but Inverness deservedly became the first side through to the last four.

Player of the match - Billy Mckay

After bullying Killie in the Championship last term, Mckay's penalty was just the icing on the cake as he ran the Ayrshire defence ragged
After bullying Killie in the Championship last term, Mckay's penalty was just the icing on the cake as he ran the Ayrshire defence ragged

Confident Caley Thistle catch Kilmarnock cold - analysis

Uninitiated onlookers would be forgiven for thinking Inverness were the top-flight side in this one, such was the disparity between them and their blunt opposition.

There was zip and vigour in the Highlanders' play, swirling around Kilmarnock like the blizzard that was engulfing the Caledonian Stadium in the second period.

Derek McInnes' men, meanwhile, were ice cold. The early lead turned from a dream start to a nightmare as the Premiership strugglers looked caught in the headlights.

Unable to impose themselves on Inverness in any meaningful way, McInnes must desperately look for solutions if they are to spare themselves a rapid return to the second tier.

Player of the match

HendersonJay Henderson

with an average of 8.59

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

  1. Squad number20Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    8.59

  2. Squad number18Player nameAllardice
    Average rating

    8.06

  3. Squad number10Player nameDoran
    Average rating

    7.88

  4. Squad number9Player nameMckay
    Average rating

    7.87

  5. Squad number24Player nameSamuels
    Average rating

    7.86

  6. Squad number6Player nameDevine
    Average rating

    7.84

  7. Squad number12Player nameMacGregor
    Average rating

    7.84

  8. Squad number3Player nameHarper
    Average rating

    7.77

  9. Squad number4Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    7.67

  10. Squad number1Player nameRidgers
    Average rating

    7.51

  11. Squad number5Player nameDeas
    Average rating

    7.49

  12. Squad number8Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    7.40

  13. Squad number22Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.35

  14. Squad number2Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    6.86

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.88

  2. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    5.36

  3. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    5.30

  4. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    5.19

  5. Squad number24Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    5.00

  6. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    4.86

  7. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.70

  8. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    4.61

  9. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.36

  10. Squad number3Player nameDorsett
    Average rating

    4.25

  11. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    4.15

  12. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    4.03

  13. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    3.74

  14. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    3.69

  15. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    3.69

  16. Squad number10Player nameJones
    Average rating

    3.64

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8CarsonBooked at 34mins
  • 6Devine
  • 2DuffyBooked at 70mins
  • 5Deas
  • 20HendersonSubstituted forMacGregorat 85'minutes
  • 4Welsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 3Harper
  • 22ShawSubstituted forDoranat 90+1'minutes
  • 9MckaySubstituted forSamuelsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Doran
  • 12MacGregor
  • 16Hyde
  • 17Mackay
  • 21MacKay
  • 23Delaney
  • 24Samuels
  • 28Woods
  • 30Boyd

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Walker
  • 19WrightSubstituted forDorsettat 76'minutes
  • 5Taylor
  • 2Mayo
  • 23VassellBooked at 36mins
  • 31PolworthSubstituted forPowerat 45+2'minutes
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forMurrayat 76'minutes
  • 24ChambersSubstituted forRobinsonat 77'minutes
  • 22DonnellyBooked at 76mins
  • 26DoidgeSubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
  • 11Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 3Dorsett
  • 4Power
  • 8Alston
  • 10Jones
  • 15Murray
  • 16Robinson
  • 21McInroy
  • 25Alebiosu
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
2,902

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, Kilmarnock 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Nathan Shaw.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Roddy MacGregor replaces Jay Henderson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Austin Samuels replaces Billy Mckay.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Scott Robinson replaces Luke Chambers.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Jeriel Dorsett replaces Joe Wright.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Rory McKenzie.

  19. Booking

    Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories