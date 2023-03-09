Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup: Inverness CT v Kilmarnock Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness Date: Friday, 10 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Kyle Vassell and Lewis Mayo are back in contention for Kilmarnock's Scottish Cup tie at Inverness after being ineligible last weekend.

Vassell has served his suspension while Mayo could not feature at Ibrox against parent club Rangers.

Liam Donnelly also returns after shaking off an injury.

Inverness boss Billy Dodds has no fresh injury problems following the Ayr United game and says he has "some selection headaches, which is great".

Kilmarnock fans will have a seven-hour journey for the Friday evening match and Killie manager Derek McInnes is grateful for their efforts.

"We're thankful for the fans taking the time to get up there, but we're mindful of those that can't and want to make sure they can get to Hampden for a semi-final," he said.