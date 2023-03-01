Close menu
The FA Cup - Fifth Round
Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Blades stun Spurs to reach quarter-finals

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Iliman Ndiaye scored a superb late winner as Championship side Sheffield United stunned Tottenham to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

As the game looked to be heading to extra time, substitute Ndiaye weaved past a couple of defenders before beating Fraser Forster with a low strike at the near post.

Tottenham, who beat Chelsea at the weekend to boost their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League, looked off the pace as they struggled to test Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Richarlison blasted a shot over the bar from close range but failed to make an impact, forcing Spurs to turn to Harry Kane as the second half wore on, but even the club's all-time top scorer was unable to really test a fired-up Sheffield United.

Kane had just the one real chance to score when he rose unmarked to meet a cross in the final few seconds but somehow headed wide.

The Blades - who are chasing promotion to the Premier League - then held firm to secure a famous win.

Their reward is an all-Championship tie with Blackburn in the last eight.

Lethargic Spurs fail to carry Premier League momentum

The win was all the more impressive for Sheffield United, who are second in the Championship, after manager Paul Heckingbottom made eight changes with a sickness bug having affected his side.

The Blades had also received an additional setback in the hours before the game when Heckingbottom received confirmation of a touchline ban for his sending-off against Middlesbrough last month, meaning he had to watch Wednesday's game from the stands.

Spurs had also heavily rotated their side, with six changes from their 2-0 win against Chelsea at the weekend - their second successive Premier League victory that boosted hopes of a top-four finish.

Kane was named on the bench but they still had plenty of quality in their first XI, with £60m-signing Richarlison and Son Heung-min in attack.

But they struggled to trouble Sheffield United's disciplined defence, with Son and Richarlison wasteful with the few chances the visitors had.

Sheffield United grew in confidence as the game wore on and were not unnerved by the introduction of Kane just after the hour mark.

But having not tested Forster for 78 minutes it felt like a moment of magic would be needed to decide the tie, and that duly arrived when Ndiaye showed superb footwork to evade challenges inside the box to fire home the winner.

Player of the match

NdiayeIliman Ndiaye

with an average of 8.40

Sheffield United

  1. Squad number29Player nameNdiaye
    Average rating

    8.40

  2. Squad number4Player nameFleck
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number8Player nameBerge
    Average rating

    7.36

  4. Squad number22Player nameDoyle
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number13Player nameLowe
    Average rating

    7.19

  6. Squad number19Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    7.10

  7. Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzic
    Average rating

    7.07

  8. Squad number6Player nameBasham
    Average rating

    7.06

  9. Squad number28Player nameMcAtee
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number23Player nameOsborn
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number2Player nameBaldock
    Average rating

    6.81

  12. Squad number18Player nameFoderingham
    Average rating

    6.72

  13. Squad number35Player nameBrooks
    Average rating

    6.71

  14. Squad number17Player nameCoulibaly
    Average rating

    6.64

  15. Squad number10Player nameSharp
    Average rating

    6.34

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    4.84

  2. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    4.74

  3. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    4.63

  4. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    4.62

  5. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.54

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.47

  7. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    4.46

  8. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    4.39

  9. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    4.34

  10. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    3.95

  11. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    3.84

  12. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    3.83

  13. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    3.66

  14. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    3.63

  15. Squad number16Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    3.49

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 19Robinson
  • 2BaldockBooked at 47minsSubstituted forLoweat 62'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 17CoulibalySubstituted forBergeat 62'minutes
  • 22Doyle
  • 35BrooksSubstituted forNdiayeat 73'minutes
  • 23Osborn
  • 28McAteeSubstituted forFleckat 85'minutes
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Berge
  • 9McBurnie
  • 13Lowe
  • 16Norwood
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 36Jebbison
  • 39Sachdev

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 20Forster
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 23PorroSubstituted forDanjumaat 82'minutes
  • 29SarrBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSkippat 74'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14Perisic
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forKulusevskiat 73'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forKaneat 65'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-min

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 10Kane
  • 16Danjuma
  • 17Romero
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 25Tanganga
  • 34Lenglet
  • 40Austin
  • 45Devine
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
28,308

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

  8. Post update

    Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Arnaut Danjuma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Max Lowe (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces James McAtee.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Pedro Porro.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Tommy Doyle tries a through ball, but Iliman Ndiaye is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Comments

Join the conversation

764 comments

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 21:54

    Never understand this. Total disrespect for the cup and for their opposition and got exactly what they deserved: dumped out. Excellent.

    • Reply posted by Sir Alan G Partridge OBE, today at 21:57

      Sir Alan G Partridge OBE replied:
      Well said. Overpaid primadonnas

  • Comment posted by Victor Meldrew - the Crimson Avenger, today at 21:52

    Spuds headed for another season without a trophy.

    • Reply posted by 5puds is a joke, today at 21:56

      5puds is a joke replied:
      Hahahahahahahahahahaaa
      Hahahahahahahahahahaaaaaaa
      Hahahahahahahahahahaaahahaaaaa
      Arsenal win Spuds lose.
      Mind the gap little spuds

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:52

    Daniel Levy more interested in making a Profit then football.

    • Reply posted by COYS, today at 21:56

      COYS replied:
      Or the NFL, or F1, or concerts.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 21:54

    Another year wasted with no trophy. We are absolutely spursy and we deserve that title.

    • Reply posted by Terry Smyth, today at 22:04

      Terry Smyth replied:
      We do. No excuses.

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 21:54

    How painful must it be supporting Spurs? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:52

    Congratulations to Sheff Utd, Excellent performance.

    Spurs have decided to abandon football and concrete on other sports instead – like Formula 1

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64795737

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 21:55

      bob replied:
      I think you’ll find the concrete was in their boots

  • Comment posted by Sir Alan G Partridge OBE, today at 21:55

    Very poor Spuds. Sanchez and Porro proving that they’re just not good enough. Son poor again. Richarlison sulks for 60 minutes. Disappointing. But no doubt about it, the best team won. United were up for it and wanted it. Well done to them.

    • Reply posted by 12345, today at 22:01

      12345 replied:
      i agree, porro did offer a bit though, just had poor players in son and richarlison in front of him offering nothing. confused why moura came off and not son, at least moura was direct and running at the sheffield defence

  • Comment posted by mumndad, today at 21:55

    Dross Spurs. No manager, Sanchez hopeless, no leaders, and to top it all appalling shirt colour (we always lose with this one). Congrats to Sheff Utd. Much the better team.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:14

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Well played Sheffield Utd. Spurs let's not talk about you.
      This result is the cherry on top for Arsenal fans tonight.

  • Comment posted by Lo-bit-in, today at 21:54

    Sheff utd reserves hammer the spuds Bottle season is here again spineless won nothing bottle jobs top 4 no chance and you know it every one in London thank the blades deseved just think with a full first team it might have been
    6-0 god luck in last 8 Spuds no silverware yet again how many years now since a decent trophy went your way.

  • Comment posted by coen, today at 21:54

    'shock'. really?

    • Reply posted by Wookie, today at 22:04

      Wookie replied:
      Congratulations to the Blades but it was only Spurs

  • Comment posted by For-1975, today at 21:54

    Sheffield united are one of our natural rivals being a Forest fan, yet I found myself cheering when they scored …. It’s amazing what the Spurs effect has on you lol. Well done blades , that was pretty impressive

  • Comment posted by scott80, today at 21:56

    Ridiculous. Our only chance of a trophy with so few PL teams left and we dont put out our strongest team and pay for it. Why is Sanchez still at the club? So weak and easily beaten for the goal. So tired of this.

    • Reply posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 21:59

      Eat_The_Rich replied:
      He's dreadful, but Conte checked out months ago. Zombie club.

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 21:52

    lol good old Tottenham.

    • Reply posted by COYS, today at 21:55

      COYS replied:
      Who cares. Grimsby would have crushed us in the next round anyway.

  • Comment posted by Tom Bola, today at 21:55

    Well done Sheffield Utd.
    It's scarey to think Spurs are 4th in the EPL.
    "Best League in the World", says no one outside of England.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 21:57

      RR replied:
      Well the EPL has recently produced two all English champions league finals and an all English europa final, over the last 5 years the Premier league has been the number 1 league in the world. Before that La Liga was king but since 2018 the EPL has reigned supreme in my opinion

  • Comment posted by Irena, today at 21:57

    These players are an absolute disgrace. No way, no matter what conditions, should a champions league team not be able to muster a single shot on target against a championship club unless there is something fundamentally wrong in their psychological make up. I knew what I was going to see from them tomight, so how could management not? Cowards, traitors and greedy self interested mercenaries.

    • Reply posted by mumndad, today at 22:02

      mumndad replied:
      Damn right.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 21:56

    Congratulations to Spurs on another trophy-less season.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:05

      AJ replied:
      A difficult night for spurs, but at least they have a nice staduim, something they can be proud of,

      Appreantly the next major announmcemnt is they are going to use it for drag racing.

  • Comment posted by BDTBL, today at 21:55

    Spurs lucky they didn't play United's first team or it would have been embarrassing

    • Reply posted by Wookie, today at 22:16

      Wookie replied:
      Alexander Armstrong confirms that Spurs and Newcastle’s trophy rooms are pointless

  • Comment posted by dony newry, today at 21:55

    Spurs fan for 37years and I really don't think I've ever felt so deflated, disappointed, and defeated...with the exit of our only, let's face it, real chance of silverware...with the state of the club, the management and ownership....it really looks now that Lewis and levy really are only interested in top 4...devastated...

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 21:59

      U17526287 replied:
      Hahahahahajahahah! Your team has psittacosis

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1959, today at 21:53

    Sheff utd 1 bottlers 0

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:10

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      What a time for Spurs to become Spursy.
      I guess 4th place is more important to them than an actual trophy.