Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Iliman Ndiaye scored a superb late winner as Championship side Sheffield United stunned Tottenham to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

As the game looked to be heading to extra time, substitute Ndiaye weaved past a couple of defenders before beating Fraser Forster with a low strike at the near post.

Tottenham, who beat Chelsea at the weekend to boost their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League, looked off the pace as they struggled to test Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Richarlison blasted a shot over the bar from close range but failed to make an impact, forcing Spurs to turn to Harry Kane as the second half wore on, but even the club's all-time top scorer was unable to really test a fired-up Sheffield United.

Kane had just the one real chance to score when he rose unmarked to meet a cross in the final few seconds but somehow headed wide.

The Blades - who are chasing promotion to the Premier League - then held firm to secure a famous win.

Their reward is an all-Championship tie with Blackburn in the last eight.

Lethargic Spurs fail to carry Premier League momentum

The win was all the more impressive for Sheffield United, who are second in the Championship, after manager Paul Heckingbottom made eight changes with a sickness bug having affected his side.

The Blades had also received an additional setback in the hours before the game when Heckingbottom received confirmation of a touchline ban for his sending-off against Middlesbrough last month, meaning he had to watch Wednesday's game from the stands.

Spurs had also heavily rotated their side, with six changes from their 2-0 win against Chelsea at the weekend - their second successive Premier League victory that boosted hopes of a top-four finish.

Kane was named on the bench but they still had plenty of quality in their first XI, with £60m-signing Richarlison and Son Heung-min in attack.

But they struggled to trouble Sheffield United's disciplined defence, with Son and Richarlison wasteful with the few chances the visitors had.

Sheffield United grew in confidence as the game wore on and were not unnerved by the introduction of Kane just after the hour mark.

But having not tested Forster for 78 minutes it felt like a moment of magic would be needed to decide the tie, and that duly arrived when Ndiaye showed superb footwork to evade challenges inside the box to fire home the winner.

Player of the match Ndiaye Iliman Ndiaye with an average of 8.40 Sheff Utd Sheffield United Sheffield United

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United Avg Squad number 29 Player name Ndiaye Average rating 8.40 Squad number 4 Player name Fleck Average rating 7.45 Squad number 8 Player name Berge Average rating 7.36 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle Average rating 7.32 Squad number 13 Player name Lowe Average rating 7.19 Squad number 19 Player name Robinson Average rating 7.10 Squad number 15 Player name Ahmedhodzic Average rating 7.07 Squad number 6 Player name Basham Average rating 7.06 Squad number 28 Player name McAtee Average rating 6.95 Squad number 23 Player name Osborn Average rating 6.86 Squad number 2 Player name Baldock Average rating 6.81 Squad number 18 Player name Foderingham Average rating 6.72 Squad number 35 Player name Brooks Average rating 6.71 Squad number 17 Player name Coulibaly Average rating 6.64 Squad number 10 Player name Sharp Average rating 6.34 Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-min Average rating 4.84 Squad number 20 Player name Forster Average rating 4.74 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 4.63 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 4.62 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 4.54 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 4.47 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 4.46 Squad number 23 Player name Porro Average rating 4.39 Squad number 29 Player name Sarr Average rating 4.34 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 3.95 Squad number 9 Player name Richarlison Average rating 3.84 Squad number 4 Player name Skipp Average rating 3.83 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 3.66 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 3.63 Squad number 16 Player name Danjuma Average rating 3.49