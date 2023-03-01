Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Iliman Ndiaye scored a superb late winner as Championship side Sheffield United stunned Tottenham to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
As the game looked to be heading to extra time, substitute Ndiaye weaved past a couple of defenders before beating Fraser Forster with a low strike at the near post.
Tottenham, who beat Chelsea at the weekend to boost their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League, looked off the pace as they struggled to test Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
Richarlison blasted a shot over the bar from close range but failed to make an impact, forcing Spurs to turn to Harry Kane as the second half wore on, but even the club's all-time top scorer was unable to really test a fired-up Sheffield United.
Kane had just the one real chance to score when he rose unmarked to meet a cross in the final few seconds but somehow headed wide.
The Blades - who are chasing promotion to the Premier League - then held firm to secure a famous win.
Their reward is an all-Championship tie with Blackburn in the last eight.
Lethargic Spurs fail to carry Premier League momentum
The win was all the more impressive for Sheffield United, who are second in the Championship, after manager Paul Heckingbottom made eight changes with a sickness bug having affected his side.
The Blades had also received an additional setback in the hours before the game when Heckingbottom received confirmation of a touchline ban for his sending-off against Middlesbrough last month, meaning he had to watch Wednesday's game from the stands.
Spurs had also heavily rotated their side, with six changes from their 2-0 win against Chelsea at the weekend - their second successive Premier League victory that boosted hopes of a top-four finish.
Kane was named on the bench but they still had plenty of quality in their first XI, with £60m-signing Richarlison and Son Heung-min in attack.
But they struggled to trouble Sheffield United's disciplined defence, with Son and Richarlison wasteful with the few chances the visitors had.
Sheffield United grew in confidence as the game wore on and were not unnerved by the introduction of Kane just after the hour mark.
But having not tested Forster for 78 minutes it felt like a moment of magic would be needed to decide the tie, and that duly arrived when Ndiaye showed superb footwork to evade challenges inside the box to fire home the winner.
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Post update
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Arnaut Danjuma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a cross.
Booking
Max Lowe (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces James McAtee.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Pedro Porro.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Tommy Doyle tries a through ball, but Iliman Ndiaye is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
