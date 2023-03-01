Match ends, Manchester United 3, West Ham United 1.
Carabao Cup winners Manchester United came from a goal down to beat West Ham in a frantic finish at Old Trafford and book an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Fulham.
Alejandro Garnacho curled in a 90th-minute strike past Alphonse Areola, before Fred steered in an injury-time third goal to put the hosts into the last eight and see off the battling Hammers.
West Ham scored first early in the second half through Said Benrahma's powerfully-struck shot which flew into the top corner past David de Gea.
The home players had thought the ball had gone out for a throw-in, with Diogo Dalot and Antony both stopping.
That allowed the space for Benrahma to exploit and score, with a video assistant referee (VAR) confirming Tomas Soucek had kept the ball in play.
United thought they had equalised through Casemiro's header - only for it to be ruled out for offside after a VAR check.
But the home side did manage to equalise in the 77th minute when Nayef Aguerd, under pressure from Wout Weghorst, headed into his own net from Bruno Fernandes' excellent corner.
However, Garnacho, who also scored a last-minute winner in United's 2-1 win over Fulham in November, was the Old Trafford hero with a fine finish to put his side ahead. Fred added a third with virtually the last kick of the game.
- FA Cup fifth-round: How to follow on the BBC
- All your Manchester United news in one place
- Click here for the latest West Ham news
A quick return to Wembley?
The home fans chanted about going to Wembley at full-time and they are only one game away from returning back to the national stadium for the semi-finals next month.
On Sunday they beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final to pick up their first piece of silverware since May 2017, with the trophy held aloft pre-match by club captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.
However, there was little fuss to the ceremony, a sign that the club's targets lie higher than the Carabao Cup.
And United, who only just scraped into the Europa League by finishing sixth last season, are still fighting for every trophy in 2022-23.
The 12-time FA Cup winners are also in the last 16 of the Europa League and third in the Premier League, although 11 points behind leaders Arsenal after the Gunners thrashed Everton 4-0 on Wednesday.
They were 13 minutes away from losing to West Ham, before their impressive late rally took Erik ten Hag's side through to a home tie with Fulham.
West Ham fall short despite brave effort
Ten Hag made six changes from the side that beat Newcastle and his side started brightly. Marcel Sabitzer nearly scored his first goal following his loan move from Bayern Munich, but was denied by Areola's excellent low save.
But West Ham, 16th in the Premier League and two points clear of the bottom three, were the better side for the rest of the first half. Michail Antonio missed a great chance when he raced onto Benrahma's excellent through-ball, but De Gea made a crucial save.
The Spanish keeper, presented with an award by former boss Sir Alex Ferguson before the game after his 181st clean sheet against Newcastle broke Peter Schmeichel's record, was in excellent form as he also denied the impressive Benrahma and cut out Antonio's dangerous cross.
Ten Hag had to do something at the break and brought on Casemiro, who had been named in the Fifpro World Team of the Year for 2022 and scored the opening goal at Wembley.
The Brazilian nearly made an instant impact as he played in Weghorst, who fired over the top.
West Ham then took the lead with Benrahma's 54th-minute goal - and that proved the instant signal for United's 25-goal top scorer Marcus Rashford to come off the bench.
David Moyes' side had chances to double their advantage but Pablo Fornals and Antonio failed to take two of them, before the hosts piled on the pressure.
Casemiro headed in from a Fernandes free-kick, only for it to be ruled out, but another set-piece from the Portuguese international set up the own-goal equaliser.
West Ham were hoping to hang on for extra time, but Garnacho's curled finish, followed by Fred's goal in the fifth minute of added time ended their hopes.
Player of the match
CasemiroCasemiro
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number15Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
5.72
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number13Player nameAréolaAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number2Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number7Player nameScamaccaAverage rating
4.50
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 5MaguireBooked at 27mins
- 2LindelöfSubstituted forLi Martínezat 58'minutes
- 12Malacia
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 39McTominayBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCasemiroat 45'minutes
- 15SabitzerSubstituted forFredat 86'minutes
- 21AntonySubstituted forRashfordat 58'minutes
- 27Weghorst
- 49GarnachoSubstituted forVaraneat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Li Martínez
- 10Rashford
- 17Fred
- 18Casemiro
- 19Varane
- 22Heaton
- 28Pellistri
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 36Elanga
West Ham
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Aréola
- 2Johnson
- 27Aguerd
- 21Ogbonna
- 33Emerson
- 11Lucas PaquetáBooked at 82mins
- 41Rice
- 28Soucek
- 8FornalsSubstituted forBowenat 74'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forScamaccaat 86'minutes
- 22Benrahma
Substitutes
- 3Cresswell
- 7Scamacca
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 20Bowen
- 24Kehrer
- 49Anang
- 58Simon-Swyer
- 72Mubama
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 72,571
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, West Ham United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, West Ham United 1. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).
Post update
Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane replaces Alejandro Garnacho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a through ball following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, West Ham United 1. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Gianluca Scamacca replaces Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.
Post update
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Booking
Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Manchester United didn't exactly play well tonight. Scoreline was a bit unfair on West Ham.
When Casimiro and Rashford came on, it changed the course of the game.
Lee Dixon has to go from terrestrial TV. He's more nauseating than Mourinho and Ronaldo put together. That's saying something.
It shows how important it is to play for the right manager, in the right system. He went from being relegated with Burnley, to dominating Barca's midfield as a makeshift #10.
Really enjoyed watching Garnacho, he throws everything into his game, had a stormer.
- Fergie time.
- It’s only the FA Cup.
But never mind the ABUs. Good result for Man Utd and keeps their Treble hopes alive given that (unfortunately) it looks like Arsenal are going to do a Leicester City 2015/16 at the moment.
But for Man Utd, the main thing now is to go to Anfield next weekend and give Liverpool a good beating!
Loving seeing man united play. They want to win every game. Never been like that for the past several seasons maybe more!
“I’ve seen it so many times before! Teams get nervous…they go all Spursy”
😂
this united team do not give up. they have the same spirit as when Sir Alex was the boss.