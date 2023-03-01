Close menu
The FA Cup - Fifth Round
Man UtdManchester United3West HamWest Ham United1

Manchester United 3-1 West Ham: Late goals help hosts book FA Cup quarter-final tie with Fulham

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United came from a goal down to beat West Ham in a frantic finish at Old Trafford and book an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Fulham.

Alejandro Garnacho curled in a 90th-minute strike past Alphonse Areola, before Fred steered in an injury-time third goal to put the hosts into the last eight and see off the battling Hammers.

West Ham scored first early in the second half through Said Benrahma's powerfully-struck shot which flew into the top corner past David de Gea.

The home players had thought the ball had gone out for a throw-in, with Diogo Dalot and Antony both stopping.

That allowed the space for Benrahma to exploit and score, with a video assistant referee (VAR) confirming Tomas Soucek had kept the ball in play.

United thought they had equalised through Casemiro's header - only for it to be ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

But the home side did manage to equalise in the 77th minute when Nayef Aguerd, under pressure from Wout Weghorst, headed into his own net from Bruno Fernandes' excellent corner.

However, Garnacho, who also scored a last-minute winner in United's 2-1 win over Fulham in November, was the Old Trafford hero with a fine finish to put his side ahead. Fred added a third with virtually the last kick of the game.

A quick return to Wembley?

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes with the Carabao Cup trophy
Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire (left) and Bruno Fernandes showed off the Carabao Cup to the Old Trafford crowd before the game started

The home fans chanted about going to Wembley at full-time and they are only one game away from returning back to the national stadium for the semi-finals next month.

On Sunday they beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final to pick up their first piece of silverware since May 2017, with the trophy held aloft pre-match by club captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

However, there was little fuss to the ceremony, a sign that the club's targets lie higher than the Carabao Cup.

And United, who only just scraped into the Europa League by finishing sixth last season, are still fighting for every trophy in 2022-23.

The 12-time FA Cup winners are also in the last 16 of the Europa League and third in the Premier League, although 11 points behind leaders Arsenal after the Gunners thrashed Everton 4-0 on Wednesday.

They were 13 minutes away from losing to West Ham, before their impressive late rally took Erik ten Hag's side through to a home tie with Fulham.

West Ham fall short despite brave effort

Said Benrahma scores for West Ham
Said Benrahma was impressive as he opened the scoring for West Ham

Ten Hag made six changes from the side that beat Newcastle and his side started brightly. Marcel Sabitzer nearly scored his first goal following his loan move from Bayern Munich, but was denied by Areola's excellent low save.

But West Ham, 16th in the Premier League and two points clear of the bottom three, were the better side for the rest of the first half. Michail Antonio missed a great chance when he raced onto Benrahma's excellent through-ball, but De Gea made a crucial save.

The Spanish keeper, presented with an award by former boss Sir Alex Ferguson before the game after his 181st clean sheet against Newcastle broke Peter Schmeichel's record, was in excellent form as he also denied the impressive Benrahma and cut out Antonio's dangerous cross.

Ten Hag had to do something at the break and brought on Casemiro, who had been named in the Fifpro World Team of the Year for 2022 and scored the opening goal at Wembley.

The Brazilian nearly made an instant impact as he played in Weghorst, who fired over the top.

West Ham then took the lead with Benrahma's 54th-minute goal - and that proved the instant signal for United's 25-goal top scorer Marcus Rashford to come off the bench.

David Moyes' side had chances to double their advantage but Pablo Fornals and Antonio failed to take two of them, before the hosts piled on the pressure.

Casemiro headed in from a Fernandes free-kick, only for it to be ruled out, but another set-piece from the Portuguese international set up the own-goal equaliser.

West Ham were hoping to hang on for extra time, but Garnacho's curled finish, followed by Fred's goal in the fifth minute of added time ended their hopes.

Player of the match

CasemiroCasemiro

with an average of 7.22

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 5MaguireBooked at 27mins
  • 2LindelöfSubstituted forLi Martínezat 58'minutes
  • 12Malacia
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 39McTominayBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCasemiroat 45'minutes
  • 15SabitzerSubstituted forFredat 86'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forRashfordat 58'minutes
  • 27Weghorst
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forVaraneat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Li Martínez
  • 10Rashford
  • 17Fred
  • 18Casemiro
  • 19Varane
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 36Elanga

West Ham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Aréola
  • 2Johnson
  • 27Aguerd
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 33Emerson
  • 11Lucas PaquetáBooked at 82mins
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forBowenat 74'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forScamaccaat 86'minutes
  • 22Benrahma

Substitutes

  • 3Cresswell
  • 7Scamacca
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 20Bowen
  • 24Kehrer
  • 49Anang
  • 58Simon-Swyer
  • 72Mubama
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
72,571

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, West Ham United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 3, West Ham United 1. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane replaces Alejandro Garnacho.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a through ball following a fast break.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 2, West Ham United 1. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Gianluca Scamacca replaces Michail Antonio.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jarrod Bowen.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  17. Booking

    Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

