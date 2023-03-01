Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

League Two Grimsby Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years as two penalties either side of half-time stunned Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Gavan Holohan put the visitors ahead shortly before the interval after referee Thomas Bramall ruled Lyanco had blocked Josh Emmanuel's cross with his arm.

Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car then caught Danilo Orsi with a flailing hand not long after the restart, allowing Holohan to convert his second spot-kick of the game.

Caleta-Car's close-range finish gave Saints hope and Theo Walcott had a late equaliser ruled out for offside as Grimsby held on to spark scenes of mass celebration among the 4,000 travelling Mariners fans.

Grimsby are just the sixth team from the fourth tier or below to reach the last eight of the FA Cup Cup since the introduction of the division in 1958-59 - and the first since National League Lincoln City shocked Premier League Burnley in 2017.

They are the 13th side from the fourth division or below to have beaten top-flight opponents in the competition since the Football League was rebranded at the start of the 2004-05 campaign.

