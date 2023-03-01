Match ends, Southampton 1, Grimsby Town 2.
League Two Grimsby Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years as two penalties either side of half-time stunned Premier League strugglers Southampton.
Gavan Holohan put the visitors ahead shortly before the interval after referee Thomas Bramall ruled Lyanco had blocked Josh Emmanuel's cross with his arm.
Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car then caught Danilo Orsi with a flailing hand not long after the restart, allowing Holohan to convert his second spot-kick of the game.
Caleta-Car's close-range finish gave Saints hope and Theo Walcott had a late equaliser ruled out for offside as Grimsby held on to spark scenes of mass celebration among the 4,000 travelling Mariners fans.
Grimsby are just the sixth team from the fourth tier or below to reach the last eight of the FA Cup Cup since the introduction of the division in 1958-59 - and the first since National League Lincoln City shocked Premier League Burnley in 2017.
They are the 13th side from the fourth division or below to have beaten top-flight opponents in the competition since the Football League was rebranded at the start of the 2004-05 campaign.
More to follow.
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number6Player nameCaleta-CarAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number26Player nameAlcarazAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number45Player nameLaviaAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number11Player nameOrsicAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number18Player nameMaraAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
3.35
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameAriboAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number23Player nameEdozieAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number53Player nameBallardAverage rating
3.29
Grimsby Town
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameCrocombeAverage rating
8.63
- Squad number2Player nameEfeteAverage rating
8.76
- Squad number6Player nameWaterfallAverage rating
8.92
- Squad number31Player nameMaherAverage rating
8.84
- Squad number7Player nameEmmanuelAverage rating
8.92
- Squad number8Player nameHolohanAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number16Player nameHuntAverage rating
8.87
- Squad number3Player nameDriscoll-GlennonAverage rating
8.91
- Squad number10Player nameMcAteeAverage rating
8.85
- Squad number20Player nameOrsiAverage rating
8.84
- Squad number15Player nameCliftonAverage rating
8.91
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameKhanAverage rating
8.97
- Squad number17Player nameMorrisAverage rating
9.08
- Squad number29Player nameTaylorAverage rating
8.94
- Squad number30Player nameKhouriAverage rating
9.11
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 2Walker-Peters
- 4Lyanco
- 6Caleta-CarBooked at 49mins
- 15Perraud
- 19DjenepoSubstituted forBallardat 86'minutes
- 26Alcaraz
- 45LaviaSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 59'minutes
- 11OrsicSubstituted forEdozieat 59'minutes
- 18MaraSubstituted forWalcottat 67'minutes
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forAriboat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Maitland-Niles
- 7Aribo
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 13Caballero
- 23Edozie
- 32Walcott
- 37Bella-Kotchap
- 53Ballard
- 65Doyle
Grimsby
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Crocombe
- 2Efete
- 6Waterfall
- 31Maher
- 7Emmanuel
- 8Holohan
- 16HuntBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMorrisat 73'minutes
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 10McAteeSubstituted forKhouriat 82'minutes
- 20OrsiSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
- 15CliftonSubstituted forKhanat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pearson
- 11Khan
- 13Battersby
- 17Morris
- 19Dickson-Peters
- 22Amos
- 26Smith
- 29Taylor
- 30Khouri
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
Post update
Evan Khouri (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Evan Khouri (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Max Crocombe (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Alcaraz.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Max Crocombe (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Duje Caleta-Car (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Michee Efete (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Dominic Ballard replaces Moussa Djenepo.
Post update
Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bryn Morris (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Evan Khouri replaces John McAtee.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town.
