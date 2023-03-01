Close menu
The FA Cup - Fifth Round
SouthamptonSouthampton1GrimsbyGrimsby Town2

Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town: Mariners reach FA Cup quarter-finals for first time in 84 years

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments183

League Two Grimsby Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years as two penalties either side of half-time stunned Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Gavan Holohan put the visitors ahead shortly before the interval after referee Thomas Bramall ruled Lyanco had blocked Josh Emmanuel's cross with his arm.

Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car then caught Danilo Orsi with a flailing hand not long after the restart, allowing Holohan to convert his second spot-kick of the game.

Caleta-Car's close-range finish gave Saints hope and Theo Walcott had a late equaliser ruled out for offside as Grimsby held on to spark scenes of mass celebration among the 4,000 travelling Mariners fans.

Grimsby are just the sixth team from the fourth tier or below to reach the last eight of the FA Cup Cup since the introduction of the division in 1958-59 - and the first since National League Lincoln City shocked Premier League Burnley in 2017.

They are the 13th side from the fourth division or below to have beaten top-flight opponents in the competition since the Football League was rebranded at the start of the 2004-05 campaign.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    3.86

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    3.78

  3. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    3.28

  4. Squad number6Player nameCaleta-Car
    Average rating

    3.32

  5. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    3.35

  6. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    3.39

  7. Squad number26Player nameAlcaraz
    Average rating

    3.30

  8. Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    3.49

  9. Squad number11Player nameOrsic
    Average rating

    3.30

  10. Squad number18Player nameMara
    Average rating

    3.15

  11. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    3.35

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    3.38

  2. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    4.37

  3. Squad number23Player nameEdozie
    Average rating

    3.31

  4. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    3.77

  5. Squad number53Player nameBallard
    Average rating

    3.29

Grimsby Town

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameCrocombe
    Average rating

    8.63

  2. Squad number2Player nameEfete
    Average rating

    8.76

  3. Squad number6Player nameWaterfall
    Average rating

    8.92

  4. Squad number31Player nameMaher
    Average rating

    8.84

  5. Squad number7Player nameEmmanuel
    Average rating

    8.92

  6. Squad number8Player nameHolohan
    Average rating

    9.00

  7. Squad number16Player nameHunt
    Average rating

    8.87

  8. Squad number3Player nameDriscoll-Glennon
    Average rating

    8.91

  9. Squad number10Player nameMcAtee
    Average rating

    8.85

  10. Squad number20Player nameOrsi
    Average rating

    8.84

  11. Squad number15Player nameClifton
    Average rating

    8.91

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameKhan
    Average rating

    8.97

  2. Squad number17Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    9.08

  3. Squad number29Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    8.94

  4. Squad number30Player nameKhouri
    Average rating

    9.11

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 4Lyanco
  • 6Caleta-CarBooked at 49mins
  • 15Perraud
  • 19DjenepoSubstituted forBallardat 86'minutes
  • 26Alcaraz
  • 45LaviaSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 59'minutes
  • 11OrsicSubstituted forEdozieat 59'minutes
  • 18MaraSubstituted forWalcottat 67'minutes
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forAriboat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 7Aribo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 13Caballero
  • 23Edozie
  • 32Walcott
  • 37Bella-Kotchap
  • 53Ballard
  • 65Doyle

Grimsby

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Maher
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 8Holohan
  • 16HuntBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMorrisat 73'minutes
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 10McAteeSubstituted forKhouriat 82'minutes
  • 20OrsiSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
  • 15CliftonSubstituted forKhanat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pearson
  • 11Khan
  • 13Battersby
  • 17Morris
  • 19Dickson-Peters
  • 22Amos
  • 26Smith
  • 29Taylor
  • 30Khouri
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Grimsby Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Grimsby Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).

  4. Post update

    Evan Khouri (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Evan Khouri (Grimsby Town).

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Max Crocombe (Grimsby Town).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Alcaraz.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Max Crocombe (Grimsby Town).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duje Caleta-Car (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Michee Efete (Grimsby Town).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Dominic Ballard replaces Moussa Djenepo.

  16. Post update

    Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bryn Morris (Grimsby Town).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Evan Khouri replaces John McAtee.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

182 comments

  • Comment posted by Tim Gifford, today at 21:20

    First team EVER to beat five teams one league or more above them. Fabulous Town!

    • Reply posted by tv, today at 21:32

      tv replied:
      Awful town

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 21:22

    Come on BBC Sport. Give this headline star billing. Ignore Old Trafford. They're irrelevant. This is football dreamland for The Mariners and it's their moment.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:32

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The headline should be Southampton got Cods walloped by Grimsby

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 21:19

    Mariners into the quarters??
    For goodness HAKE

    Southampton know their plaice

    • Reply posted by Bob Marley, today at 21:21

      Bob Marley replied:
      For god's hake

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:21

    Congratulations to Grimsby, proving once again the magic of the FA Cup is still alive. Good luck in the Quarter Finals👍🏻👍🏻

    • Reply posted by Dezpunk, today at 21:36

      Dezpunk replied:
      Thanks

  • Comment posted by Miles Holliday, today at 21:26

    First time ever a team in the cup has knocked out 5 teams above them in the pyramid successively, fantastic achievement 👏

    • Reply posted by tv, today at 21:34

      tv replied:
      I think someone already said that 🤔

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 21:24

    In a season of low after low, Southampton football club has now reached rock bottom, ashamed 6be a Saint for the first time in my life, well played Grimsby thoroughly deserved the win. Well done

    • Reply posted by Garfieldismycat, today at 21:31

      Garfieldismycat replied:
      🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 . Wasn't that a fantastic result? And Grimsby's away kit was a lovely blue 💙. Great results at the weekend and now mid-week. Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by Guy in Jersey, today at 21:24

    That has to be one of the most spineless, inept and useless performances I've ever seen from a supposedly top flight team. If that's the quality of their squad, Southampton are absolute certainties for relegation. They were terrible and never threatened, or seemd to bloody care. I would fine every single player (with the exception of Ward-Prowse) a week's wages and donate the money to charity.