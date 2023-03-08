Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Antonio Colak scored twice for his first league goals since 29 October

Rangers produced their best attacking performance under Michael Beale as they blew away Hibernian for their eighth Scottish Premiership win in a row.

Connor Goldson's own goal put Hibs in front, but within minutes James Tavernier levelled from the spot and from there Rangers overwhelmed their in-form hosts.

Antonio Colak tapped in his first league goal since October, and added another after the outstanding Fashion Sakala had made it 3-1, and it could have been a lot more.

Despite a strong performance and impressive league form by Rangers, the gap to leaders Celtic remains nine points with 10 games left to play.

Hibs - who were unbeaten in five in the league - stay fourth, five points behind their Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

It looked like it could be a rousing night for Hibs at Easter Road, as fans sang an emotional rendition of club anthem 'Sunshine on Leith' when the players emerged as a tribute to owner Ron Gordon, who died a fortnight ago.

The players initially carried that energy into the game, as Matthew Hoppe went close himself before his cross was turned into the net by Connor Goldson, past his own goalkeeper.

But that was as good as it got for Hibs, as Rangers hit back almost instantly when Ryan Kent drew a foul from CJ Egan-Riley in the box.

Tavernier converted the penalty - awarded after a VAR check - and after a series of missed chances and an outstanding save from David Marshall to deny Borna Barisic, Colak finished first-time from Sakala's low cross.

Sakala, playing mostly on the left of a fluid front three, was outstanding and was duly rewarded with a goal after the break as he shimmied and blasted home after Ryan Jack cut out Marshall's poor clearance.

And as Hibs faded badly, Kent and then Sakala found space in a congested box to tee up Colak, who squeezed the ball into the bottom corner for his 13th Premiership goal this season.

It should have been more for Beale's men, but this was much more like the level he wants from his team as they registered 31 shots on goal.

Player of the match - Fashion Sakala

A goal and two assists, Sakala was magnificent all night

Rangers front three terrorise Hibs - analysis

Rangers were fluid and exciting to watch at Tynecastle last month, but this was arguably even better.

Deploying Sakala on the left, with Kent shifting into the middle and Colak playing on the right worked brilliantly as Hibs had no idea how to handle the trio's movement.

Sakala showed exactly how good he can be amid some inconsistent displays as he provided a constant threat, and would have come away with more than two assists if his team-mates' finishing was more accurate.

Nicolas Raskin was industrious in midfield and always looked forward, giving another glimpse of what he can offer for the remainder of the season and next as he gets up to full fitness.

After a period of negativity following the chastening Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic, this was a show of what Rangers can be. But they need to do it on a more consistent basis - even if league results have been near perfect under Beale.

Hibs, meanwhile, were disappointing. Having won four of their last five games and drawn the other, there was a sense they could put Rangers under pressure here.

But as soon as they conceded so quickly after going behind, their chances faded rapidly. Arguably - like others who sensed a vulnerability in Rangers at points this season - they were too open.

However, they need to move on, with third place still a realistic prospect.

What's next?

It doesn't get any easier for Hibs as they travel to leaders Celtic on 18 March after a week off, while Rangers play their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Raith Rovers at Ibrox this Sunday (13:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Match Stats

44 Devine Referee: Don Robertson Attendance: 19,341 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Hibernian 1, Rangers 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Rangers 4. Post update Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers). Post update Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Scott Wright (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier. Post update Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by William Fish (Hibernian). Post update Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Arfield. Post update Corner, Rangers. Conceded by William Fish. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Connor Goldson. Post update Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Wright. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Harry McKirdy replaces Ewan Henderson. Post update Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Lundstram. Post update Hand ball by Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian). Post update Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Davies. Post update Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian). Substitution Substitution, Rangers. John Lundstram replaces Todd Cantwell. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Nicolas Raskin. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward