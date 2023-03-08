Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian19:45RangersRangers
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27251187196876
2Rangers27214264244067
3Hearts27136848371145
4Hibernian27124114339440
5Aberdeen28122144352-938
6St Mirren28107113041-1137
7Livingston27105122842-1435
8St Johnstone2894153247-1531
9Motherwell2886143440-630
10Ross County2866162441-1724
11Kilmarnock2866162350-2724
12Dundee Utd2755172852-2420
