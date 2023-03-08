Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic3HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Champions win Postecoglou's 100th game in charge

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Daizen Maeda netted Celtic's equaliser before going off injured
Celtic marked Ange Postecoglou's 100th game in charge with a battling comeback win over Hearts to preserve their nine-point Scottish Premiership lead.

Much-changed Hearts - missing regulars including top scorer Lawrence Shankland - stunned the champions with Josh Ginnelly's stooping header and matched their hosts for the opening hour.

But Daizen Maeda slid in a first-half leveller and Celtic ramped up the pressure with Kyogo Furuhashi lashing in before Sead Haksabanovic's stunning finish sealed it.

Celtic's eighth straight league win edges them closer to a second title in succession, while Hearts' five-point cushion in third place remains intact after Hibernian's thrashing by Rangers.

Postecoglou has never suffered a home defeat in domestic football as Celtic manager, but Hearts threatened to ruin his big night with a positive approach that disrupted the hosts' rhythm.

When Celtic needed a hero, Kyogo again stepped up. The striker's 25th goal of the season was an unerring finish - and stemmed from Jota winning possession from Cammy Devlin - to calm the growing unease among the home support.

Postecoglou had shuffled his pack too and stand-in right-back Anthony Ralston - making his first start since December - was caught out as Hearts seized the early initiative.

Andy Halliday galloped into space and delivered a peach of a cross for the stooping Ginnelly to plant a header past Joe Hart at the far post. Ginnelly was initially flagged offside but a VAR check confirmed the goal.

Celtic gradually roused themselves. Liel Abada scuffed wide and Kyogo headed over before Maeda slid in the equaliser from Kyogo's cross after Ralston released the striker down the right-hand channel.

Maeda had been Celtic's brightest operator, but soon departed injured and was followed by Hearts scorer Ginnelly before half-time.

Maeda's replacement, Jota, rattled a post with a bouncing effort from distance and Ralston sent an overhead kick too high, but Celtic were far from their fluent best until Hearts' high-pressing exertions took a toll in the final half hour.

Kyogo broke the visitors' resistance and substitute Haksabanovic curled a delicious strike high into the net to leave Celtic needing seven wins from their remaining 10 games to guarantee the title.

Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

A goal and assist from Celtic's prolific talisman who again delivered when his team needed him

What's next?

Part two of the double-header. The sides meet again on Saturday, although the action switches to Tynecastle, in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals (12:15 GMT).

More to follow.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 25Bernabei
  • 13MooySubstituted forIwataat 80'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forHatateat 70'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 71'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 70'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 31'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnston
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 14Turnbull
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 41Hatate

Hearts

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Clark
  • 72Hill
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 12Atkinson
  • 14DevlinBooked at 53minsSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
  • 8KiomourtzoglouBooked at 77mins
  • 7Grant
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forKingsleyat 71'minutes
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forMcKayat 71'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forOdaat 44'minutesSubstituted forKuolat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 3Kingsley
  • 13Stewart
  • 18McKay
  • 20Neilson
  • 45Tait
  • 61Kuol
  • 88Oda
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 3, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Post update

    Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by James Hill (Heart of Midlothian).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 3, Heart of Midlothian 1. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alexandro Bernabei.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Aaron Mooy.

  10. Booking

    Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

  15. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Kingsley replaces Andrew Halliday.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Michael Smith replaces Cameron Devlin.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Barrie McKay replaces Alan Forrest.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Liel Abada.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Oh Hyeon-Gyu replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

Carter-VickersCameron Carter-Vickers

with an average of 7.61

Celtic

  1. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.61

  2. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.53

  3. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.39

  4. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    7.39

  5. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    7.22

  6. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.16

  7. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.10

  8. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.04

  9. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.98

  10. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.89

  11. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.87

  12. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.83

  13. Squad number25Player nameBernabei
    Average rating

    6.73

  14. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    6.71

  15. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    6.48

  16. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    5.31

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.70

  2. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.65

  3. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.44

  4. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    5.42

  5. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    5.40

  6. Squad number61Player nameKuol
    Average rating

    5.36

  7. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    5.35

  8. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    5.29

  9. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    5.16

  10. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    5.11

  11. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    5.06

  12. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.06

  13. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    4.94

  14. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    4.87

  15. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.86

  16. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    4.77

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28261190207079
2Rangers28224268254370
3Hearts2813694940945
4Hibernian28124124443140
5Aberdeen28122144352-938
6St Mirren28107113041-1137
7Livingston28106122943-1436
8St Johnstone2894153247-1531
9Motherwell2886143440-630
10Ross County2866162441-1724
11Kilmarnock2866162350-2724
12Dundee Utd2856172953-2421
View full Scottish Premiership table

