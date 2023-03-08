Match ends, Celtic 3, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Celtic marked Ange Postecoglou's 100th game in charge with a battling comeback win over Hearts to preserve their nine-point Scottish Premiership lead.
Much-changed Hearts - missing regulars including top scorer Lawrence Shankland - stunned the champions with Josh Ginnelly's stooping header and matched their hosts for the opening hour.
But Daizen Maeda slid in a first-half leveller and Celtic ramped up the pressure with Kyogo Furuhashi lashing in before Sead Haksabanovic's stunning finish sealed it.
Celtic's eighth straight league win edges them closer to a second title in succession, while Hearts' five-point cushion in third place remains intact after Hibernian's thrashing by Rangers.
Postecoglou has never suffered a home defeat in domestic football as Celtic manager, but Hearts threatened to ruin his big night with a positive approach that disrupted the hosts' rhythm.
When Celtic needed a hero, Kyogo again stepped up. The striker's 25th goal of the season was an unerring finish - and stemmed from Jota winning possession from Cammy Devlin - to calm the growing unease among the home support.
Postecoglou had shuffled his pack too and stand-in right-back Anthony Ralston - making his first start since December - was caught out as Hearts seized the early initiative.
Andy Halliday galloped into space and delivered a peach of a cross for the stooping Ginnelly to plant a header past Joe Hart at the far post. Ginnelly was initially flagged offside but a VAR check confirmed the goal.
Celtic gradually roused themselves. Liel Abada scuffed wide and Kyogo headed over before Maeda slid in the equaliser from Kyogo's cross after Ralston released the striker down the right-hand channel.
Maeda had been Celtic's brightest operator, but soon departed injured and was followed by Hearts scorer Ginnelly before half-time.
Maeda's replacement, Jota, rattled a post with a bouncing effort from distance and Ralston sent an overhead kick too high, but Celtic were far from their fluent best until Hearts' high-pressing exertions took a toll in the final half hour.
Kyogo broke the visitors' resistance and substitute Haksabanovic curled a delicious strike high into the net to leave Celtic needing seven wins from their remaining 10 games to guarantee the title.
Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi
What's next?
Part two of the double-header. The sides meet again on Saturday, although the action switches to Tynecastle, in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals (12:15 GMT).
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 25Bernabei
- 13MooySubstituted forIwataat 80'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forHatateat 70'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 71'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 70'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 31'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnston
- 9Haksabanovic
- 14Turnbull
- 17Neves Filipe
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 29Bain
- 41Hatate
Hearts
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Clark
- 72Hill
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 12Atkinson
- 14DevlinBooked at 53minsSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 8KiomourtzoglouBooked at 77mins
- 7Grant
- 16HallidaySubstituted forKingsleyat 71'minutes
- 17ForrestSubstituted forMcKayat 71'minutes
- 30GinnellySubstituted forOdaat 44'minutesSubstituted forKuolat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 3Kingsley
- 13Stewart
- 18McKay
- 20Neilson
- 45Tait
- 61Kuol
- 88Oda
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Post update
Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Hill (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 3, Heart of Midlothian 1. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alexandro Bernabei.
Post update
Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Aaron Mooy.
Booking
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross.
Post update
Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).
Post update
Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Kingsley replaces Andrew Halliday.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Michael Smith replaces Cameron Devlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Barrie McKay replaces Alan Forrest.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Liel Abada.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Oh Hyeon-Gyu replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Player of the match
Carter-VickersCameron Carter-Vickers
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number25Player nameBernabeiAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number24Player nameIwataAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-GyuAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
5.31
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number61Player nameKuolAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
4.77