Connor Roberts' late flick proved decisive in Burnley's fifth-round tie at home to League One Fleetwood

Burnley reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years as Connor Roberts' late goal secured a narrow victory over League One Fleetwood.

Wales international Roberts flicked home from close range in the last minute to confirm the Clarets' place in the last eight.

Fleetwood had to play the second half with 10 men after Cian Hayes was sent off for a high challenge on Josh Cullen.

The last time Championship leaders Burnley reached the last eight was in 2002-03, when they defeated Fulham in the fifth round.

