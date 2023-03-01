Match ends, Burnley 1, Fleetwood Town 0.
Burnley reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years as Connor Roberts' late goal secured a narrow victory over League One Fleetwood.
Wales international Roberts flicked home from close range in the last minute to confirm the Clarets' place in the last eight.
Fleetwood had to play the second half with 10 men after Cian Hayes was sent off for a high challenge on Josh Cullen.
The last time Championship leaders Burnley reached the last eight was in 2002-03, when they defeated Fulham in the fifth round.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 22da Silva
- 28Al Dakhil
- 36BeyerSubstituted forRobertsat 62'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 8BrownhillSubstituted forGudmundssonat 63'minutes
- 24Cullen
- 45ObafemiSubstituted forTellaat 63'minutes
- 11Twine
- 19ZarourySubstituted forChurlinovat 74'minutes
- 12FosterSubstituted forDervisogluat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
- 14Roberts
- 23Tella
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- 30Dervisoglu
- 34Sassi
- 49Muric
Fleetwood
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Lynch
- 26RooneyBooked at 54mins
- 18Holgate
- 22Nsiala
- 32Earl
- 3AndrewBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 89'minutes
- 8VelaBooked at 90mins
- 16Warrington
- 10RobertsonSubstituted forBattyat 66'minutes
- 27MacadamSubstituted forMendes Gomesat 67'minutes
- 21HayesBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 6Johnson
- 7Mendes Gomes
- 23Patterson
- 24Batty
- 39McMillan
- 51Lane
- 53Cragg
- 54Johnson
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Fleetwood Town 0.
Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Vitinho.
Offside, Burnley. Scott Twine tries a through ball, but Halil Dervisoglu is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Scott Twine (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal! Burnley 1, Fleetwood Town 0. Connor Roberts (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitinho.
Attempt blocked. Vitinho (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Tella with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
Attempt saved. Halil Dervisoglu (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ameen Al Dakhil.
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu replaces Danny Andrew.
Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
Attempt blocked. Josh Cullen (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Twine.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Josh Vela.
Substitution, Burnley. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Lyle Foster.
Attempt missed. Ameen Al Dakhil (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Darko Churlinov.
Foul by Lyle Foster (Burnley).
Lewis Warrington (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
