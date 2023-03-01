Close menu
The FA Cup - Fifth Round
BurnleyBurnley1FleetwoodFleetwood Town0

Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood Town: Clarets score late to reach quarter-finals for first time in 20 years

Connor Roberts, Burnley, Fleetwood, FA Cup
Connor Roberts' late flick proved decisive in Burnley's fifth-round tie at home to League One Fleetwood

Burnley reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years as Connor Roberts' late goal secured a narrow victory over League One Fleetwood.

Wales international Roberts flicked home from close range in the last minute to confirm the Clarets' place in the last eight.

Fleetwood had to play the second half with 10 men after Cian Hayes was sent off for a high challenge on Josh Cullen.

The last time Championship leaders Burnley reached the last eight was in 2002-03, when they defeated Fulham in the fifth round.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player namePeacock-Farrell
    Average rating

    6.10

  2. Squad number22Player nameVitinho
    Average rating

    5.86

  3. Squad number28Player nameAl Dakhil
    Average rating

    6.05

  4. Squad number36Player nameBeyer
    Average rating

    6.16

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.33

  6. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    6.20

  7. Squad number24Player nameCullen
    Average rating

    6.60

  8. Squad number45Player nameObafemi
    Average rating

    6.13

  9. Squad number11Player nameTwine
    Average rating

    6.66

  10. Squad number19Player nameZaroury
    Average rating

    6.38

  11. Squad number12Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    5.65

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.95

  2. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.68

  3. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    6.13

  4. Squad number27Player nameChurlinov
    Average rating

    6.09

  5. Squad number30Player nameDervisoglu
    Average rating

    5.95

Fleetwood Town

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameLynch
    Average rating

    7.12

  2. Squad number26Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    7.33

  3. Squad number18Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    7.28

  4. Squad number22Player nameNsiala
    Average rating

    6.99

  5. Squad number32Player nameEarl
    Average rating

    7.16

  6. Squad number3Player nameAndrew
    Average rating

    7.16

  7. Squad number8Player nameVela
    Average rating

    7.20

  8. Squad number16Player nameWarrington
    Average rating

    7.17

  9. Squad number10Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.51

  10. Squad number27Player nameMacadam
    Average rating

    7.19

  11. Squad number21Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.23

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameSarpong-Wiredu
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number7Player nameMendes Gomes
    Average rating

    8.15

  3. Squad number24Player nameBatty
    Average rating

    7.81

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 22da Silva
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 36BeyerSubstituted forRobertsat 62'minutes
  • 3Taylor
  • 8BrownhillSubstituted forGudmundssonat 63'minutes
  • 24Cullen
  • 45ObafemiSubstituted forTellaat 63'minutes
  • 11Twine
  • 19ZarourySubstituted forChurlinovat 74'minutes
  • 12FosterSubstituted forDervisogluat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 14Roberts
  • 23Tella
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
  • 30Dervisoglu
  • 34Sassi
  • 49Muric

Fleetwood

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Lynch
  • 26RooneyBooked at 54mins
  • 18Holgate
  • 22Nsiala
  • 32Earl
  • 3AndrewBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 89'minutes
  • 8VelaBooked at 90mins
  • 16Warrington
  • 10RobertsonSubstituted forBattyat 66'minutes
  • 27MacadamSubstituted forMendes Gomesat 67'minutes
  • 21HayesBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 6Johnson
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 23Patterson
  • 24Batty
  • 39McMillan
  • 51Lane
  • 53Cragg
  • 54Johnson
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home31
Away1
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 1, Fleetwood Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Fleetwood Town 0.

  3. Booking

    Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Vitinho.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Scott Twine tries a through ball, but Halil Dervisoglu is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Twine (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 1, Fleetwood Town 0. Connor Roberts (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitinho.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitinho (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Tella with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Halil Dervisoglu (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ameen Al Dakhil.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu replaces Danny Andrew.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Danny Andrew.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Cullen (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Twine.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Josh Vela.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Lyle Foster.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ameen Al Dakhil (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Darko Churlinov.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lyle Foster (Burnley).

  19. Post update

    Lewis Warrington (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by carol, today at 21:43

    77% possession 31 shots on goal, Fleetwood down to 10 men and they win by one goal in last min, Burnley going through but well done Fleetwood for hanging in there till the end

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Enzo, today at 21:41

    Good effort from Fleetwood but wasn’t to be.
    The tangerines will be back stronger though and hopefully they’ll make it into League 2 next season, possibly via the National League playoffs.

  • Comment posted by inarnia, today at 21:40

    Blackburn and Burnley both in FA Cup 6th round... there's a draw everyone except the police are praying for

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 21:39

    Bring on United at Turf Moor and semi final fir Burnley.

  • Comment posted by Enzo, today at 21:38

    Burnley really going places and will win the Championship at a canter.
    Pity they have a very small fan base with quarter full home games a regular occurrence.
    Hopefully there’ll be more fan interest when they reach the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 21:40

      matt replied:
      well researched enzo, you odd ball

