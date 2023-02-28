Vincent Kompany has overseen just three defeats in his 40 games in charge of Burnley

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says he is amazed by his side's abilities as they look to take their impressive league form into their Lancashire derby with Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup.

The Clarets are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship and 19 points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough.

They face a Fleetwood side who play in the fifth round for the first time.

"I think we're on a journey where we're still trying to become better," Kompany told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"You never feel as good as people say you are, you always feel at threat because the opposition is looking to exploit any weakness. We don't rest on our laurels, we just continue improving.

"They've definitely amazed me. The levels, not technically or tactically, they've amazed me with their working habits.

"In terms of their attitude, they've been with the best I've ever worked with and that says a lot."

Kompany's start to life at Turf Moor saw his side win their opening game of the season against Huddersfield, but they then went four games without a win in the league.

Since that point, however, Burnley have been in stunning form, losing just twice since August, the most recent of which came in December when they lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Their most recent league defeat came in November's 5-2 thrashing by fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United - 15 games ago.

"You always want to win but the journey towards winning is something I can appreciate. There's times where you don't win and there's things you have to do to change that around," added Kompany, whose side are bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years.

"The journey towards winning is not something I'm afraid of, it's something I like. I can stay quite calm when things don't go well. That's not happened much this season but I've had to face that earlier in my career. That journey is something I enjoy, it makes everything clear. You know who's with you and not with you.

"You know that other people sometimes crumble on that journey and it's not just about yourself."

Kompany has got 'that Pep Guardiola aura'

Whereas Fleetwood went into their initial fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday off the back of three successive defeats, Scott Brown's side travel to Turf Moor on Wednesday in decent form themselves.

Since beating the Owls during a replay at Highbury at the start of the month, they have won four of five League One games since , including defeating Lancashire rivals Morecambe on Saturday.

Despite their form seeing them climb into the top half of the third tier table, former Celtic captain Brown accepts that his side are underdogs for the short trip to Burnley, but is unfazed by the scale of the task ahead.

"Believe me, I've been an underdog at Celtic as well. And the same at Aberdeen. You always get underdogs winning a game or two. That's what we're hoping we produce," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We're on a bounce of form at this moment in time and we've put together a few clean sheets. It's going to be extremely hard.

"He [Kompany] has got that Pep Guardiola aura about him and that willingness to win and the desire to keep going week in, week out but also to play attractive football.

"We've seen what a lot of teams start like against Burnley. They start like a house on fire and they press you high up the park and you can't keep that up for 90 minutes.

"They try and win the game, kill it off early doors, but that quality shows as well."