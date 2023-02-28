Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arteta on management cannot destroy your life

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter to not let the pressure surrounding his position "destroy his life".

Potter, 47, has won just nine of his 26 games in charge of Chelsea since he succeeded Thomas Tuchel in September.

He said last week that his mental health has suffered after he and his family had received anonymous abuse.

"We all know the pressure, the demands and the uncertainty that this industry has," said Arteta.

"You can have difficulties in your job and challenges, which we do, especially when you lose, but when you are winning as well because this job is so demanding," the Arsenal boss added.

"But you cannot destroy your life because of that."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said on Monday that the abuse aimed at football managers is "a disgrace" and backed Potter to succeed at Chelsea.

Arsenal lead the Premier League but Arteta faced similar pressure following a poor start to last season's campaign.

Former Brighton manager Potter referred to Arteta prior to Sunday's defeat by Tottenham, saying: "Two years into Mikel's reign he's close to getting the sack and people are wanting him out and it's a disaster. Now things have changed a little bit - and that's just the way it is."

Arteta said: "Your family, your friends, your loved ones, the people around you, don't deserve to have their lives affected in such a negative way because you don't win a football match."

He added: "So that balance I think in my case was critical, but you need some help, someone to paint that picture in front of you because sometimes when you are in that position it is not easy to see."

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 26 points worse off than Arsenal and 14 points adrift of the Champions League positions.

Under Potter, who signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have won only once in their past nine league games.

They host Leeds United on Saturday, before a crucial Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund, whom they trail 1-0.