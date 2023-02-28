Last updated on .From the section Football

Alaba and Benzema have won one La Liga and one Champions League title together

Austria captain David Alaba says it was a "team decision" for him to vote for Lionel Messi over his own Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema as men's player of the year at the Best Fifa Awards.

Defender Alaba, 30, received abuse on social media for not choosing Benzema.

Argentina forward Messi won the accolade on Monday ahead of France forwards Kylian Mbappe and Benzema.

"The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone," said Alaba.

"Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided."

Fifa released a list of who voted for whom at the awards. Alaba voted for Benzema second and Mbappe third, prompting the hashtag #AlabaOut to trend on social media.

Benzema and Alaba have played together at Madrid since the latter joined from Bayern Munich in 2021.

"Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances and I have often said that for me he is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt," said Alaba.

The award was voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as journalists and fans across the world.

Who voted for whom?

Selected votes Voting party Country Name First Second Third Captain Argentina Lionel Messi Neymar Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Captain Croatia Luke Modric Karim Benzema Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Captain Brazil Thiago Silva Neymar Lionel Messi Karim Benzema Captain Egypt Mohamed Salah Vinicius Jr Kevin de Bruyne Achraf Hakimi Captain England Harry Kane Lionel Messi Sadio Mane Karim Benzema Captain France Hugo Lloris Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Lionel Messi Captain Germany Manuel Neuer Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Robert Lewandowski Captain Northern Ireland Steven Davis Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Captain Portugal Pepe Kylian Mbappe Luka Modric Karim Benzema Captain Republic of Ireland Seamus Coleman Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Captain Spain Sergio Busquets Lionel Messi Robert Lewandowski Karim Benzema Coach Argentina Lionel Scaloni Lionel Messi Julian Alvarez Luka Modric Coach Austria Ralf Rangnick Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Jude Bellingham Coach England Gareth Southgate Lionel Messi Luka Modric Kylian Mbappe Coach France Didier Deschamps Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Lionel Messi Coach Northern Ireland Michael O'Neill Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Coach Republic of Ireland Stephen Kenny Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Erling Haaland Coach Wales Rob Page Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Jude Bellingham Full list of votes external-link