National League
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: Glanford Park, England

Scunthorpe United v Altrincham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Ogle
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 20Wilson
  • 13Richards-Everton
  • 7Feeney
  • 19Butterfield
  • 25Leake
  • 26Bunker
  • 29Smith
  • 49Bennett

Substitutes

  • 5Elliott
  • 6Boyce
  • 22Shrimpton
  • 30Pugh
  • 32Shields

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 30Perritt
  • 5Ferguson
  • 4Marriott
  • 2Jones
  • 26Jones
  • 8Lundstram
  • 18Pringle
  • 10Osborne
  • 35Sinclair
  • 9Hulme

Substitutes

  • 6Baines
  • 11Cashman
  • 21Gould
  • 27Bennett
  • 29Linney
Referee:
Matthew Corlett

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
View full National League table

