Scunthorpe United v Altrincham

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Chapman
- 2Ogle
- 4Whitehouse
- 20Wilson
- 13Richards-Everton
- 7Feeney
- 19Butterfield
- 25Leake
- 26Bunker
- 29Smith
- 49Bennett
Substitutes
- 5Elliott
- 6Boyce
- 22Shrimpton
- 30Pugh
- 32Shields
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 30Perritt
- 5Ferguson
- 4Marriott
- 2Jones
- 26Jones
- 8Lundstram
- 18Pringle
- 10Osborne
- 35Sinclair
- 9Hulme
Substitutes
- 6Baines
- 11Cashman
- 21Gould
- 27Bennett
- 29Linney
- Referee:
- Matthew Corlett
Match details to follow.