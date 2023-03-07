Close menu
National League
YeovilYeovil Town19:45EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Williams
  • 26Bevan
  • 24Cooper
  • 3Reckord
  • 32Staunton
  • 16Law
  • 7Worthington
  • 34Stevens
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Young

Substitutes

  • Griffiths
  • 8D'Ath
  • 9Fisher
  • 27Oluwabori
  • 39Agbaje

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 3Kelly
  • 5Martin
  • 12Langston
  • 8Cissé
  • 7Carter
  • 9Whitehall
  • 16McKiernan
  • 21Rutherford
  • 23Lloyd
  • 30Scrimshaw

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 6Maghoma
  • 13Flitney
  • 24Bragg
  • 26Simpson
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC