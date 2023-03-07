Close menu
DorkingDorking Wanderers19:45BarnetBarnet
Venue: Meadowbank, England

Dorking Wanderers v Barnet

Line-ups

Dorking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lincoln
  • 33Cook
  • 27Craig
  • 17Taylor
  • 37Francomb
  • 5Harris
  • 18Moore
  • 3Taylor
  • 16Wheeler
  • 24Ottaway
  • 19Prior

Substitutes

  • 2Philpott
  • 9Seager
  • 11McShane
  • 22Fuller
  • 29Egan

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 3Potter
  • 5Armstrong
  • 14Pritchard
  • 9Kabamba
  • 6Okimo
  • 11Kanu
  • 23Beard
  • 27Diarra
  • 30Smith
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 7Hall
  • 12Callan
  • 20Moyo
  • 25Senior
  • 28Woods
Referee:
Aji Ajibola

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
