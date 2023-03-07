Dorking Wanderers v Barnet

DorkingDorking Wanderers19:45BarnetBarnet
Line-ups
Dorking
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Lincoln
- 33Cook
- 27Craig
- 17Taylor
- 37Francomb
- 5Harris
- 18Moore
- 3Taylor
- 16Wheeler
- 24Ottaway
- 19Prior
Substitutes
- 2Philpott
- 9Seager
- 11McShane
- 22Fuller
- 29Egan
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 3Potter
- 5Armstrong
- 14Pritchard
- 9Kabamba
- 6Okimo
- 11Kanu
- 23Beard
- 27Diarra
- 30Smith
- 33De Havilland
Substitutes
- 7Hall
- 12Callan
- 20Moyo
- 25Senior
- 28Woods
- Referee:
- Aji Ajibola
Match details to follow.