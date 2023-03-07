Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic19:45WokingWoking
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Woking

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 19Norman
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Sheron
  • 32Sutton
  • 42Clarke
  • 44Yarney
  • 16Shelton
  • 17Rooney
  • 26Kitching
  • 25Reid
  • 45Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 15Green
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 27Abraham
  • 36Chapman

Woking

Formation 4-5-1

  • 22Jaaskelainen
  • 3Casey
  • 5McNerney
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 29Sass-Davies
  • 12Moss
  • 2Lofthouse
  • 10Amond
  • 24Ince
  • 20Dackers
  • 17Kellerman

Substitutes

  • 4Cuthbert
  • 7Korboa
  • 13Ross
  • 18Simper
  • 25Nelson
Referee:
Scott Jackson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
View full National League table

