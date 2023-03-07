Oldham Athletic v Woking

OldhamOldham Athletic19:45WokingWoking
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 5-3-2
- 19Norman
- 4Hogan
- 14Sheron
- 32Sutton
- 42Clarke
- 44Yarney
- 16Shelton
- 17Rooney
- 26Kitching
- 25Reid
- 45Nuttall
Substitutes
- 13Hudson
- 15Green
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 27Abraham
- 36Chapman
Woking
Formation 4-5-1
- 22Jaaskelainen
- 3Casey
- 5McNerney
- 16Nwabuokei
- 29Sass-Davies
- 12Moss
- 2Lofthouse
- 10Amond
- 24Ince
- 20Dackers
- 17Kellerman
Substitutes
- 4Cuthbert
- 7Korboa
- 13Ross
- 18Simper
- 25Nelson
- Referee:
- Scott Jackson
Match details to follow.