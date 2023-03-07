Southend United v Chesterfield

SouthendSouthend United19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 4Lomas
- 8Husin
- 6Kensdale
- 5Hobson
- 7Bridge
- 11Powell
- 16Taylor
- 17Miley
- 39Cardwell
Substitutes
- 3Ralph
- 10Mooney
- 18Fonguck
- 19Wreh
- 30Andeng-Ndi
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 6Maguire
- 5Grimes
- 4Akinola
- 16Sheckleford
- 12Williams
- 26Oldaker
- 7Mandeville
- 18Uchegbulam
- 10Colclough
- 15McCallum
Substitutes
- Dallas
- 20King
- 21Palmer
- 27Quigley
- 28Banks
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
Match details to follow.