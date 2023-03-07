Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Boreham Wood

National League

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-5-1

  • 31Andre
  • 2Asare
  • 6Clerima
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 24Massey
  • 15Odutayo
  • 7Barratt
  • 14Acquah
  • 27Adams
  • 17Smith
  • 10Ferdinand

Substitutes

  • 3Beckwith
  • 9McCoulsky
  • 18Leathers
  • 19Upward
  • 25Panayiotou

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 12Fyfield
  • 22Coxe
  • 17Payne
  • 26Agbontohoma
  • 25Bush
  • 8Broadbent
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly-Evans
  • 5Evans
  • 7Rees
  • 11Newton
  • 15Lewis
Referee:
James Durkin

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34257288335582
2Notts County35249287335481
3Woking34198760352565
4Chesterfield331761055401557
5Eastleigh34176114235757
6Barnet33175116357656
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313741301152
9Bromley34131384839952
10Dag & Red34155145154-350
11Wealdstone331210114147-646
12Altrincham34129135362-945
13Maidenhead United34127154045-543
14Solihull Moors34119144649-342
15Halifax34118153440-641
16Oldham33117154651-540
17Aldershot35116184857-939
18York3489173847-933
19Yeovil32615112736-933
20Dorking3396184675-2933
21Gateshead32711143950-1131
22Torquay3378183961-2229
23Scunthorpe3459203766-2924
24Maidstone United3558223776-3923
View full National League table

