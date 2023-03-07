Wealdstone v Maidstone United

WealdstoneWealdstone19:45Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2Cook
- 4Charles
- 18Dyer
- 14Obiero
- 10Andrews
- 16Lo-Everton
- 21Ilunga
- 22Kretzschmar
- 24Barker
- 28Habergham
Substitutes
- 6Barrett
- 8Ferguson
- 9Olomola
- 17Hutchinson
- 27Whittaker
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Barden
- 5Fowler
- 7Alabi
- 21Deacon
- 14Odusanya
- 10Barham
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 22Bone
- 24Jobe
- 25Tyreece-Walters
- 26Shonibare
Substitutes
- 6Brown
- 19Marshall
- 29Gurung
- 30Mersin
- 32Lawson
- Referee:
- Stephen Parkinson
Match details to follow.