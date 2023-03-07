Walsall v Bradford City

WalsallWalsall19:45BradfordBradford City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|35
|21
|9
|5
|46
|22
|24
|72
|2
|Carlisle
|34
|17
|10
|7
|56
|34
|22
|61
|3
|Stevenage
|33
|17
|9
|7
|46
|30
|16
|60
|4
|Northampton
|34
|16
|11
|7
|47
|32
|15
|59
|5
|Bradford
|33
|16
|9
|8
|42
|29
|13
|57
|6
|Salford
|35
|16
|8
|11
|51
|37
|14
|56
|7
|Stockport
|34
|16
|7
|11
|48
|31
|17
|55
|8
|Mansfield
|33
|16
|7
|10
|54
|43
|11
|55
|9
|Sutton United
|34
|14
|9
|11
|37
|39
|-2
|51
|10
|Barrow
|35
|15
|6
|14
|38
|41
|-3
|51
|11
|Swindon
|33
|13
|10
|10
|44
|36
|8
|49
|12
|Tranmere
|35
|13
|9
|13
|35
|33
|2
|48
|13
|Doncaster
|33
|14
|5
|14
|36
|43
|-7
|47
|14
|Walsall
|32
|10
|13
|9
|35
|29
|6
|43
|15
|Wimbledon
|34
|10
|12
|12
|36
|39
|-3
|42
|16
|Crewe
|33
|8
|15
|10
|29
|40
|-11
|39
|17
|Grimsby
|31
|10
|8
|13
|34
|40
|-6
|38
|18
|Newport
|33
|9
|10
|14
|32
|39
|-7
|37
|19
|Colchester
|35
|9
|8
|18
|31
|42
|-11
|35
|20
|Gillingham
|33
|8
|10
|15
|21
|37
|-16
|34
|21
|Harrogate
|34
|7
|11
|16
|38
|51
|-13
|32
|22
|Hartlepool
|35
|6
|11
|18
|37
|63
|-26
|29
|23
|Crawley
|32
|6
|8
|18
|34
|54
|-20
|26
|24
|Rochdale
|35
|6
|7
|22
|29
|52
|-23
|25
