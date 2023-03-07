Close menu
League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 26McCarthy
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5Forino
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Wing
  • 22Freeman
  • 12McCleary
  • 7Wheeler
  • 18Hanlan
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 15Young
  • 19Wakely
  • 27Campbell
  • 29De Barr
  • 31Pattenden
  • 35Ward
  • 38Cartwright

Fleetwood

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Lynch
  • 26Rooney
  • 22Nsiala
  • 3Andrew
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 8Vela
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 23Patterson
  • 27Macadam
  • 16Warrington
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 9Stockley
  • 10Robertson
  • 17Dolan
  • 18Holgate
  • 24Batty
  • 32Earl
Referee:
Craig Hicks

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33228360223874
2Plymouth34218561372471
3Ipswich341812465313466
4Bolton36189951282363
5Derby341710755312461
6Barnsley32186849282160
7Wycombe331661145321354
8Shrewsbury34157124336752
9Peterborough331631453411251
10Portsmouth33131284537851
11Lincoln City3391773233-144
12Exeter341110134544143
13Port Vale35127163549-1443
14Fleetwood341012123635142
15Bristol Rovers34119144755-842
16Charlton341011134546-141
17Oxford Utd3599173645-936
18Cheltenham34106182646-2036
19Burton3398164062-2235
20Accrington32810142848-2034
21Morecambe34711163353-2032
22MK Dons3586213154-2330
23Cambridge3485212655-2929
24Forest Green3558222766-3923
View full League One table

