Ipswich Town v Accrington Stanley

IpswichIpswich Town19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 15Burgess
- 3Davis
- 5Morsy
- 25Luongo
- 19Jackson
- 10Chaplin
- 33Broadhead
- 9Ladapo
Substitutes
- 7Burns
- 11Harness
- 27Hirst
- 29Edwards
- 30Humphreys
- 31Hladky
- 34Clarke
Accrington
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Jensen
- 50Fernandes
- 16Rodgers
- 15Sangare
- 2Clark
- 25Quirk
- 28Conneely
- 14Longelo
- 22Martin
- 20Pressley
- 23Mancini
Substitutes
- 17Nolan
- 18Butler-Oyedeji
- 19Adedoyin
- 30Isherwood
- 34Tharme
- 42Adekoya
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match report will appear here.