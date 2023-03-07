Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 15Burgess
  • 3Davis
  • 5Morsy
  • 25Luongo
  • 19Jackson
  • 10Chaplin
  • 33Broadhead
  • 9Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 7Burns
  • 11Harness
  • 27Hirst
  • 29Edwards
  • 30Humphreys
  • 31Hladky
  • 34Clarke

Accrington

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Jensen
  • 50Fernandes
  • 16Rodgers
  • 15Sangare
  • 2Clark
  • 25Quirk
  • 28Conneely
  • 14Longelo
  • 22Martin
  • 20Pressley
  • 23Mancini

Substitutes

  • 17Nolan
  • 18Butler-Oyedeji
  • 19Adedoyin
  • 30Isherwood
  • 34Tharme
  • 42Adekoya
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33228360223874
2Plymouth34218561372471
3Ipswich341812465313466
4Bolton36189951282363
5Derby341710755312461
6Barnsley32186849282160
7Wycombe331661145321354
8Shrewsbury34157124336752
9Peterborough331631453411251
10Portsmouth33131284537851
11Lincoln City3391773233-144
12Exeter341110134544143
13Port Vale35127163549-1443
14Fleetwood341012123635142
15Bristol Rovers34119144755-842
16Charlton341011134546-141
17Oxford Utd3599173645-936
18Cheltenham34106182646-2036
19Burton3398164062-2235
20Accrington32810142848-2034
21Morecambe34711163353-2032
22MK Dons3586213154-2330
23Cambridge3485212655-2929
24Forest Green3558222766-3923
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC