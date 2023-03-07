Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 3Holmes
  • 6Dann
  • 24Sarr
  • 17Yiadom
  • 10Ince
  • 5McIntyre
  • 8Hendrick
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 2Carroll
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 9Lucas João
  • 15Azeez
  • 19Fornah
  • 20Casadei
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 26Moore
  • 27Mbengue

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 13Lowe
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 6Basham
  • 28McAtee
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 4Fleck
  • 10Sharp
  • 22Doyle
  • 26Clark
  • 36Jebbison
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley352211268284077
2Sheff Utd34197855312464
3Middlesbrough351861161402160
4Blackburn35184133938158
5Luton35151284334957
6Norwich351671251391255
7Millwall35159114538754
8Coventry351410114134752
9Watford351312104138351
10Sunderland351310125043749
11West Brom34139124438648
12Preston351211123038-847
13Hull35129144048-845
14Bristol City341111124343044
15Reading34135163853-1544
16Stoke35127164442243
17Swansea351110144752-543
18Rotherham35913134047-740
19Birmingham35109163947-839
20QPR35109163652-1639
21Cardiff35108172738-1138
22Blackpool35711173351-1832
23Wigan34711163153-2232
24Huddersfield3487193051-2131
View full Championship table

