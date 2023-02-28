Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Fulham scored two spectacular goals to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010 as Leeds slipped to a first defeat under new manager Javi Gracia.

Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha set the Cottagers on their way with an outstanding curling finish from about 30 yards which went in off the post.

Leeds responded by hitting the post through Georginio Rutter's looping header, while they also had two goals - from Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto - ruled out.

Gnonto also forced a fine save from Marek Rodak before the visitors conceded a second, Manor Solomon scoring for the fourth successive game with a strike past Illan Meslier from the edge of the box after exchanging passes with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham thriving under Silva

Fulham are a team full of confidence under Marco Silva, who in the space of 20 months has taken the Cottagers from the Championship into the top six of the Premier League.

Not since 2011-12 under Roy Hodgson have they played in Europe but there is a feel-good factor around Craven Cottage after Fulham extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

They are now just two wins from a first FA Cup final since 1975.

Silva made seven changes to his team but it still proved enough to see off their opponents in the all-Premier League tie.

Leeds, who were well backed in London by their travelling fans, responded well after falling behind to Palhinha's special finish.

But their inability to find the net cost them as Fulham advanced by scoring from two of their three attempts on target. In contrast, Leeds had 16 attempts - six on target - without scoring.

Gracia is left to concentrate on keeping Leeds in the Premier League and he can reflect on some positives despite tasting defeat in his second game in charge.

Player of the match João Palhinha João Palhinha with an average of 6.30 Fulham Fulham Fulham

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Fulham Avg Squad number 26 Player name João Palhinha Average rating 6.30 Squad number 11 Player name Solomon Average rating 6.22 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 5.78 Squad number 1 Player name Rodák Average rating 5.73 Squad number 9 Player name Mitrovic Average rating 5.61 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 5.52 Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 5.49 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 5.45 Squad number 12 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 5.39 Squad number 28 Player name Lukic Average rating 5.32 Squad number 4 Player name Tosin Average rating 5.28 Squad number 20 Player name Willian Average rating 4.80 Squad number 30 Player name Carlos Vinícius Average rating 4.77 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 4.63 Squad number 2 Player name Tete Average rating 4.58 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 4.54 Leeds United Avg Squad number 29 Player name Gnonto Average rating 6.26 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 6.19 Squad number 24 Player name Rutter Average rating 6.12 Squad number 7 Player name Aaronson Average rating 6.05 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 6.05 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 6.01 Squad number 11 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.93 Squad number 10 Player name Summerville Average rating 5.82 Squad number 28 Player name McKennie Average rating 5.74 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 5.59 Squad number 8 Player name Roca Average rating 5.53 Squad number 12 Player name Adams Average rating 5.53 Squad number 25 Player name Kristensen Average rating 5.46 Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 5.32