The FA Cup - Fifth Round
FulhamFulham2LeedsLeeds United0

Fulham 2-0 Leeds United: Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon score spectacular goals

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Fulham scored two spectacular goals to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010 as Leeds slipped to a first defeat under new manager Javi Gracia.

Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha set the Cottagers on their way with an outstanding curling finish from about 30 yards which went in off the post.

Leeds responded by hitting the post through Georginio Rutter's looping header, while they also had two goals - from Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto - ruled out.

Gnonto also forced a fine save from Marek Rodak before the visitors conceded a second, Manor Solomon scoring for the fourth successive game with a strike past Illan Meslier from the edge of the box after exchanging passes with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham thriving under Silva

Fulham are a team full of confidence under Marco Silva, who in the space of 20 months has taken the Cottagers from the Championship into the top six of the Premier League.

Not since 2011-12 under Roy Hodgson have they played in Europe but there is a feel-good factor around Craven Cottage after Fulham extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

They are now just two wins from a first FA Cup final since 1975.

Silva made seven changes to his team but it still proved enough to see off their opponents in the all-Premier League tie.

Leeds, who were well backed in London by their travelling fans, responded well after falling behind to Palhinha's special finish.

But their inability to find the net cost them as Fulham advanced by scoring from two of their three attempts on target. In contrast, Leeds had 16 attempts - six on target - without scoring.

Gracia is left to concentrate on keeping Leeds in the Premier League and he can reflect on some positives despite tasting defeat in his second game in charge.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 12Cédric SoaresSubstituted forTeteat 90'minutes
  • 4Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 28Lukic
  • 26João PalhinhaSubstituted forReedat 81'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forWillianat 82'minutes
  • 18Pereira
  • 11SolomonSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 81'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 5Duffy
  • 6Reed
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 17Leno
  • 20Willian
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 31Diop
  • 38Harris

Leeds

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 25Kristensen
  • 5Koch
  • 3Firpo
  • 28McKennie
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaSubstituted forAaronsonat 74'minutes
  • 10Summerville
  • 24RutterSubstituted forBamfordat 63'minutes
  • 29GnontoSubstituted forHarrisonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Aaronson
  • 9Bamford
  • 11Harrison
  • 16Perkins
  • 18Gyabi
  • 22Robles
  • 34Pinheiro Monteiro
  • 49Fernández
  • 63Gray
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
19,359

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Kenny Tete replaces Cédric Soares.

  5. Post update

    Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).

  8. Post update

    Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Adams (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cédric Soares (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Willian replaces Harry Wilson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Manor Solomon.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Harrison Reed replaces João Palhinha.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Firpo with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tim Ream.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

