Match ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Brighton's hopes of securing a first major trophy remain alive as Evan Ferguson's first-half goal proved enough to secure a place in the FA Cup sixth round.
Ferguson's far-post effort saw off a battling Stoke outfit, who came closest to equalising when defender Axel Tuanzebe sent a far-post header across goal and narrowly wide.
It is Brighton's third quarter-final appearance in six years, having previously only been there twice in their entire history.
They reached the final in 1983, when they were beaten in a replay by Manchester United, and the semi-final in 2019, when they lost to Manchester City.
Roberto de Zerbi's men failed to reach the heights that allowed them to beat Liverpool in the previous round, but with skipper Lewis Dunk turning in another impressive defensive display on his 400th appearance for the club, they always had a measure of control against their Championship opponents, who could have taken an early lead when Tyrese Campbell's effort was kept out by Jason Steele.
After the match, De Zerbi spoke of the club's ambitions for the rest of the season: "I can't promise anything but I can promise we will work hard every day to make them [the fans] happy and proud.
"I understand they want to win a trophy and competition. To win, we need to work and improve. For the moment we have the possibility to arrive in Europe."
Ferguson winner continues fine breakthrough season
The visitors' winning goal was typical of their trademark fluid style, opening up Stoke with some clinical passing that allowed Kaoru Mitoma to present Ferguson with the easiest of far-post finishes.
It was the Irishman's fourth goal in nine appearances and extends what has been quite a season for Ferguson, who earned full international honours in November.
Ferguson would have had a second had it not been for an excellent Jack Bonham save after the youngster had created the space to unleash a powerful shot just before the hour.
The forward's replacement Danny Welbeck also went close near the end but Bonham turned his low shot round the post and fellow substitute Deniz Undav was off balance when he chipped wide of an open goal in stoppage time.
Tuanzebe's return the high point for Stoke
While it was a disappointing night for Stoke, who are still not completely clear of relegation trouble, it was a notable one for on-loan defender Tuanzebe, who started his first game in 13 months after recovering from a back complaint that has stalled the Manchester United man's career.
Still only 25, Tuanzebe evidently has a bright future if he can stay fit.
He came so close to levelling when he sent a header narrowly wide midway through the second period and was still berating himself for failing to convert as he returned to his defensive duties.
After that, there was only frustration for the hosts, whose manager Alex Neil felt too many of their attacks were slowed down by the visitors either time-wasting or making the most of limited contact. When they did get in a position to threaten, the final pass let them down.
Player of the match
DunkLewis Dunk
Stoke City
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameWilmotAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number5Player nameTuanzebeAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number45Player nameLoweAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number20Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number13Player nameBonhamAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number17Player nameHoeverAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number10Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number14Player nameTymonAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number15Player nameThompsonAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number18Player nameSmallboneAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number28Player nameLaurentAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number9Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number8Player nameBakerAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number32Player nameTaylorAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number7Player nameClucasAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number23Player nameCelinaAverage rating
4.70
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number19Player nameSarmientoAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number23Player nameSteeleAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number29Player namevan HeckeAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number40Player nameBuonanotteAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number20Player nameEncisoAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number21Player nameUndavAverage rating
6.53
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bonham
- 20SterlingSubstituted forClucasat 68'minutes
- 5TuanzebeSubstituted forTaylorat 76'minutes
- 16Wilmot
- 17Hoever
- 8BakerBooked at 50mins
- 15Thompson
- 28LaurentBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSmallboneat 45'minutes
- 10CampbellSubstituted forCelinaat 76'minutes
- 9BrownSubstituted forLoweat 83'minutes
- 14Tymon
Substitutes
- 3Fox
- 7Clucas
- 11Gayle
- 18Smallbone
- 23Celina
- 32Taylor
- 34Fielding
- 45Lowe
- 47Reddin
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 13Groß
- 29van Hecke
- 5Dunk
- 2Lamptey
- 10Mac Allister
- 25Caicedo
- 19SarmientoSubstituted forWelbeckat 79'minutes
- 40BuonanotteSubstituted forVeltmanat 69'minutes
- 22MitomaSubstituted forEncisoat 75'minutes
- 28FergusonSubstituted forUndavat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 4Webster
- 18Welbeck
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
- 34Veltman
- 38McGill
- 49Moran
- 71Hinshelwood
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 12,949
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bersant Celina.
Post update
Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Pascal Groß following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Connor Taylor (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Post update
Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Jack Bonham (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Connor Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bersant Celina (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Lowe.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by William Smallbone (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Taylor with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas following a corner.
