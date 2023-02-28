Close menu
The FA Cup - Fifth Round
StokeStoke City0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Seagulls reach FA Cup quarter-finals with narrow win

By Simon Stone at Bet365 StadiumBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments88

Brighton's hopes of securing a first major trophy remain alive as Evan Ferguson's first-half goal proved enough to secure a place in the FA Cup sixth round.

Ferguson's far-post effort saw off a battling Stoke outfit, who came closest to equalising when defender Axel Tuanzebe sent a far-post header across goal and narrowly wide.

It is Brighton's third quarter-final appearance in six years, having previously only been there twice in their entire history.

They reached the final in 1983, when they were beaten in a replay by Manchester United, and the semi-final in 2019, when they lost to Manchester City.

Roberto de Zerbi's men failed to reach the heights that allowed them to beat Liverpool in the previous round, but with skipper Lewis Dunk turning in another impressive defensive display on his 400th appearance for the club, they always had a measure of control against their Championship opponents, who could have taken an early lead when Tyrese Campbell's effort was kept out by Jason Steele.

After the match, De Zerbi spoke of the club's ambitions for the rest of the season: "I can't promise anything but I can promise we will work hard every day to make them [the fans] happy and proud.

"I understand they want to win a trophy and competition. To win, we need to work and improve. For the moment we have the possibility to arrive in Europe."

Ferguson winner continues fine breakthrough season

The visitors' winning goal was typical of their trademark fluid style, opening up Stoke with some clinical passing that allowed Kaoru Mitoma to present Ferguson with the easiest of far-post finishes.

It was the Irishman's fourth goal in nine appearances and extends what has been quite a season for Ferguson, who earned full international honours in November.

Ferguson would have had a second had it not been for an excellent Jack Bonham save after the youngster had created the space to unleash a powerful shot just before the hour.

The forward's replacement Danny Welbeck also went close near the end but Bonham turned his low shot round the post and fellow substitute Deniz Undav was off balance when he chipped wide of an open goal in stoppage time.

Tuanzebe's return the high point for Stoke

While it was a disappointing night for Stoke, who are still not completely clear of relegation trouble, it was a notable one for on-loan defender Tuanzebe, who started his first game in 13 months after recovering from a back complaint that has stalled the Manchester United man's career.

Still only 25, Tuanzebe evidently has a bright future if he can stay fit.

He came so close to levelling when he sent a header narrowly wide midway through the second period and was still berating himself for failing to convert as he returned to his defensive duties.

After that, there was only frustration for the hosts, whose manager Alex Neil felt too many of their attacks were slowed down by the visitors either time-wasting or making the most of limited contact. When they did get in a position to threaten, the final pass let them down.

Player of the match

DunkLewis Dunk

with an average of 8.36

Stoke City

  1. Squad number16Player nameWilmot
    Average rating

    6.46

  2. Squad number5Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number45Player nameLowe
    Average rating

    5.75

  4. Squad number20Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.66

  5. Squad number13Player nameBonham
    Average rating

    5.56

  6. Squad number17Player nameHoever
    Average rating

    5.41

  7. Squad number10Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.41

  8. Squad number14Player nameTymon
    Average rating

    5.30

  9. Squad number15Player nameThompson
    Average rating

    5.18

  10. Squad number18Player nameSmallbone
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number28Player nameLaurent
    Average rating

    5.12

  12. Squad number9Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.04

  13. Squad number8Player nameBaker
    Average rating

    5.03

  14. Squad number32Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.99

  15. Squad number7Player nameClucas
    Average rating

    4.78

  16. Squad number23Player nameCelina
    Average rating

    4.70

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    8.36

  2. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    8.20

  3. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    8.00

  4. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.71

  5. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.69

  6. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.65

  8. Squad number19Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    7.63

  9. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.57

  10. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    7.55

  11. Squad number29Player namevan Hecke
    Average rating

    7.33

  12. Squad number40Player nameBuonanotte
    Average rating

    7.28

  13. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.12

  14. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    7.02

  15. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    6.53

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bonham
  • 20SterlingSubstituted forClucasat 68'minutes
  • 5TuanzebeSubstituted forTaylorat 76'minutes
  • 16Wilmot
  • 17Hoever
  • 8BakerBooked at 50mins
  • 15Thompson
  • 28LaurentBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSmallboneat 45'minutes
  • 10CampbellSubstituted forCelinaat 76'minutes
  • 9BrownSubstituted forLoweat 83'minutes
  • 14Tymon

Substitutes

  • 3Fox
  • 7Clucas
  • 11Gayle
  • 18Smallbone
  • 23Celina
  • 32Taylor
  • 34Fielding
  • 45Lowe
  • 47Reddin

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 13Groß
  • 29van Hecke
  • 5Dunk
  • 2Lamptey
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 25Caicedo
  • 19SarmientoSubstituted forWelbeckat 79'minutes
  • 40BuonanotteSubstituted forVeltmanat 69'minutes
  • 22MitomaSubstituted forEncisoat 75'minutes
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forUndavat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 4Webster
  • 18Welbeck
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 34Veltman
  • 38McGill
  • 49Moran
  • 71Hinshelwood
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
12,949

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bersant Celina.

  4. Post update

    Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Pascal Groß following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  6. Post update

    Connor Taylor (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Booking

    Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  10. Post update

    Jack Bonham (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Connor Taylor.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Bersant Celina (Stoke City).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Lowe.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke.

  17. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by William Smallbone (Stoke City).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Taylor with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas following a corner.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by they dont like it up em, today at 22:30

    Well done ,Brighton are the blueprint for a well run club,well done to them tonight,stoke would do well to be as half as efficient,but with clueless recruitment combined with blinkered owners and a manager who couldn’t lead a horse to water they can only dream,

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 22:21

    Stoke made it tough and played well, but that extra quality made the difference. Going for a Brighton v Man City final.

  • Comment posted by Dionysios, today at 22:16

    Home Tie please in the Quarters. Well done Brighton, not at your best, but good enough.

  • Comment posted by know your rights, today at 22:13

    Congrats B&HA
    Excellent season so far.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 22:09

    They did WHAT to Stoke?! Saucy.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 22:08

    Come on Brighton, stop the Emirati from getting their hands on Arsenal's FA Cup, we fkd it up, your turn now!

  • Comment posted by Dobinghattrick, today at 22:06

    Yet another home defeat for Stoke albeit against strong EPL opposition, ends the FA Cup side show. That only a hard core 10,800 Stoke supporters attended this game in a crowd of 12,949, confirms the current malaise and disillusionment in the Potteries. Brighton are a polished team.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 22:34

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Nailed it

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 22:05

    Nearly 13'000 for a last 16 tie. Wow that's shocking.

  • Comment posted by ModerateThis, today at 22:05

    The Potter-less Seagulls beat the Potters !

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:04

    Messi could not play for stoke

  • Comment posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:02

    As always it’s a “Cold wet winter night at Stoke City”. 😂

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 21:56

    Always is a cold winters night at Stoke City and they lost to Brighton & Hove Albion. Mid table Championship club Stoke City are.

    • Reply posted by Robert the Juice, today at 22:35

      Robert the Juice replied:
      Why do you keep getting involved in real football matters? You support Norwich. Best to keep your head down.

  • Comment posted by Enzo, today at 21:54

    Well done Brighton. Remember then being unlucky losers to Everton in the 1984 “Elton John” FA Cup Final when Keith Houchen scored a famous diving header winner for Everton and Kevin Moran was sent off for a professional foul o the teenage Paul Allen.

    • Reply posted by ND Know, today at 21:59

      ND Know replied:
      Poor memory Enso - Brighton lost the 1983 Final replay to Man U; still haunts me!

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 21:50

    There was no 'edging', as reported by this media outlet. One team was in control right up until the end of the game.
    Don't you just find inaccurate reporting a waste of every person's time?

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 21:50

    What's the difference between Stoke City and the Aurora Borealis

    One is a shining phenomenon that lights up the Potteries. The other is.................

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 21:48

    Where were the Stoke fans

    • Reply posted by Terry Smyth, today at 22:10

      Terry Smyth replied:
      Fickle.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 21:47

    Lamptey still seems to lack the electric pace that was so devastating before his hamstring injury.

    • Reply posted by rms911, today at 21:54

      rms911 replied:
      He will get it back soon and next summer he will be sold for maybe 60 million or so, Brighton are amazing at doing business her the chairman hasn’t pocketed anything substantial yet , amazing club and owner TBH

  • Comment posted by colin, today at 21:47

    Stoke played well but just lacked the killer touch while Brighton dominated possession and in patches looked a class above the goal was a thing of beauty though

  • Comment posted by ND Know, today at 21:42

    Maybe the local Specsavers will help the Stoke players see the difference between a football and the back of an opponent’s leg!

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 21:52

      admiralB replied:
      Mention it to the last opponents of the F A Cup as well. Not once, not twice but it could of been thrice in the last round. You know which cheaters I refer to...

  • Comment posted by Swain , today at 21:41

    Brighton did enough to win, and gave the kids a game for a change. West Ham on Saturday will give us a harder game.

    • Reply posted by ND Know, today at 21:48

      ND Know replied:
      Really - never lost to the soft-topped Hammers

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport