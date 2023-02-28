Close menu
The FA Cup - Fifth Round
LeicesterLeicester City1BlackburnBlackburn Rovers2

FA Cup - Leicester 1-2 Blackburn: Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics score to send Rovers into last eight

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments189

Championship high-fliers Blackburn Rovers caused an FA Cup fifth round upset by stunning Premier League Leicester City.

Rovers, fourth in the table and aiming for a return to the top flight where they have not played for more than a decade, were more than a match for 2021 cup winners Leicester.

Their dynamic display, in which they should have scored more goals, gave them a place in the last eight for the first time in eight years.

Having been denied by Daniel Iversen's flying save, Tyrhys Dolan curled past Leicester's Danish goalkeeper for the opener.

Ryan Hedges then missed a gilt-edged opportunity to double the visiting side's lead at the start of the second period when he failed to hit the target from 10 yards out.

It didn't prove costly as Sammie Szmodics wriggled clear to convert Rovers' second in the 52nd minute, while the midfielder also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes by slotting in from close range, but a dull and dreary night ended in disappointment for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Dynamic Rovers maintain run

This was the first meeting between the two sides since they played in the Championship nine years ago, when the Foxes finished top of the table with a tally of 102 points.

They shocked the footballing world by winning the Premier League just two seasons later, as well as winning the FA Cup only two years ago, but Leicester are a significant distance away from those heady heights.

Exiting this competition means they can now concentrate on matters in the league, with the Foxes four places and three points above the drop zone and pondering the unthinkable of relegation.

The hosts actually started brightly, but early missed opportunities proved fatal. Rovers keeper Aynsley Pears denied Tete's strike and Dennis Praet's follow-up, before he then kept out Jamie Vardy's shot from the angle.

But once Blackburn went ahead courtesy of Dolan's strike from outside the area in the 33rd minute, they showcased a display full of energy and verve.

They deservedly added a second when the sprightly Szmodics got the bounce of the ball and barged his way past the Leicester backline before coolly rolling in his finish.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men should have been out of sight, but Leicester's stand-in keeper Iversen spread himself to keep out a low drive from Szmodics, who twice curled wide.

Iheanacho's 67th-minute goal produced a nervy finish and the home side almost took the game to extra time.

Nampalys Mendy fired inches wide, while Daniel Amartey's late header hit the outside of the post.

Blackburn held out for the six minutes of stoppage time, leaving their supporters singing they are "going to Wembley" after a first win at Leicester since 1991 - a run of 10 games.

As well as keeping their Wembley dream alive, Rovers will look to maintain their form in the Championship, as they stretched their excellent recent run to one defeat in their last 13 under Tomasson.

Player of the match

SzmodicsSammie Szmodics

with an average of 8.88

Leicester City

  1. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.73

  2. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    5.24

  3. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.74

  4. Squad number31Player nameIversen
    Average rating

    4.69

  5. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    4.62

  6. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    4.55

  7. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    4.45

  8. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    4.41

  9. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    4.32

  10. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    4.23

  11. Squad number37Player nameTetê
    Average rating

    4.16

  12. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    4.10

  13. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    3.53

  14. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    3.51

  15. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    3.49

  16. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    3.35

Blackburn Rovers

  1. Squad number8Player nameSzmodics
    Average rating

    8.88

  2. Squad number10Player nameDolan
    Average rating

    8.79

  3. Squad number27Player nameTravis
    Average rating

    8.49

  4. Squad number11Player nameRankin-Costello
    Average rating

    8.43

  5. Squad number9Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    8.42

  6. Squad number6Player nameMorton
    Average rating

    8.34

  7. Squad number5Player nameHyam
    Average rating

    8.30

  8. Squad number17Player nameCarter
    Average rating

    8.25

  9. Squad number13Player namePears
    Average rating

    8.25

  10. Squad number3Player namePickering
    Average rating

    8.22

  11. Squad number19Player nameHedges
    Average rating

    8.04

  12. Squad number2Player nameBrittain
    Average rating

    7.73

  13. Squad number33Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.65

  14. Squad number21Player nameBuckley
    Average rating

    7.55

  15. Squad number29Player nameVale
    Average rating

    7.16

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Iversen
  • 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forCastagneat 73'minutes
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 33ThomasBooked at 16minsSubstituted forKristiansenat 57'minutes
  • 26PraetSubstituted forIheanachoat 58'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forMendyat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 37TetêSubstituted forDakaat 74'minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 12Smithies
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 15Souttar
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 20Daka
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 27Castagne
  • 40Marçal-Madivadua

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-CostelloSubstituted forBrittainat 61'minutes
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 6MortonSubstituted forPhillipsat 84'minutes
  • 19HedgesSubstituted forBuckleyat 84'minutes
  • 8SzmodicsBooked at 83mins
  • 10Dolan
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forValeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 7Edun
  • 21Buckley
  • 29Vale
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 34Hilton
  • 37Harlock
  • 38Leonard
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
23,379

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home22
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wout Faes following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aynsley Pears.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

  17. Post update

    Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Dominic Hyam tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

189 comments

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 21:33

    Kasabian, Walkers Crisps, Gary Lineker, diverse groups of men having disagreements about theology and culture with each other on the street: yours boys took one hell of a beating!

  • Comment posted by Towelie, today at 21:36

    Fair play to Blackburn by the way, for 60 mins they were fantastic and in all honesty, should have been much more than 2 ahead before we scored.

  • Comment posted by truckered1959, today at 21:42

    Select your best team to start the game instead of bringing your best available players on in dribs and drabs when it’s to late . Why the hell did Iheanacho not start the game ? ? ? Why Dident Kristiansen start ? ? Rodgers selections really do take the piss at times . Got what we deserved for underestimating the opposition. Well done Blackburn , you deserved it for effort alone. Best of luck.

    • Reply posted by Jim Jim Falls, today at 22:07

      Jim Jim Falls replied:
      Stealing a living as a football manager never felt so good

  • Comment posted by Ohio Fox, today at 21:48

    Full credit to Blackburn - well deserved and should have been more.

    Brendan - did you know Nacho had scored 18 goals in 23 FA cup ties before tonight? Did you know Armartey and Soumare are terrible? I knew you would wait until 2-0 to make changes.

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 21:51

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      Finally, a Leicester fan who acknowledges this. Daka is awful too.

  • Comment posted by Scottiedog, today at 21:37

    Congratulations Blackburn.

    Leicester somehow need to avoid relegation, then a massive £ rebuild …Tielemens and Maddison will be off, and sadly I think it’s time for Vardy and Evans to retire. It’s not looking good

    • Reply posted by Paul55677, today at 21:40

      Paul55677 replied:
      Relegation is looking all the more likely as confidence is shattered again with a performance like that. Giving the ball away and getting caught in possession time and time again. Blackburn deserved to win for their desire alone. Leicester only played in the last half hour and too little too late.

  • Comment posted by two-jacks, today at 21:40

    Outstanding performance.
    Totally outplayed Leicester for 65 minutes and should have been out of sight.
    Nervy last quarter but we're far better nowadays at holding onto a narrow lead.
    Well played lads.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 21:50

    Congratulations to Blackburn Rovers from a die hard 🦊... You all deserve it... you battered us for most of the 90 minutes and reaped your rewards.. As for LCFC , it's obvious we have issues... Hope we're playing Rovers in the Prem next year, but not sure (either way). Thomas, Amartey, Soumare all garbage tonight... If we lose away at Saints Sat lets hope the prima donnas have the bottle to fight!

    • Reply posted by supermac, today at 22:01

      supermac replied:
      Can't see out of contract players putting themselves on the line, still not sure that sacking Rodgers is the answer , investment needed in the squad, get rid of the "sick note" players and bring in the workers

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 21:46

    Not impossible these two teams could swap divisions next season.

    On this evidence, quite deservedly so.

  • Comment posted by pompey_fritter, today at 21:44

    Well played blackburn, no complaints, we were inept.
    Time for rodgers to go.

    • Reply posted by english77, today at 22:19

      english77 replied:
      Rodgers is to good for you. It's not him that's the problem it's that horrible vardy he runs the dressing room

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 21:32

    Amazing performance from Blackburn. Best wishes going forward from a Watford fan.

  • Comment posted by tonyf, today at 21:50

    No shock tonight. Leicester would have struggled against any of the last 16 with that starting line up. Rodgers totally to blame for me

    • Reply posted by Rovers1994, today at 21:54

      Rovers1994 replied:
      How is it not a shock? One of the richest clubs in the world lost vs a team of reserves and academy players just fighting for the shirt. Football one tonight, which is always a very rare and beautiful thing.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 21:42

    Oh dear Brenda, why didn't your lot start playing until the 65th minute? Yes a good effort late on, but too little to late. Congratulations Rovers.

  • Comment posted by wacked1212, today at 21:37

    Out played and outclassed...Great result for the Rovers

  • Comment posted by JerryBob, today at 21:46

    Watched the game and Blackburn were just the better team all over the park

  • Comment posted by tonyf, today at 21:33

    Awful stuff Brendan. Leicester fans knew you'd thrown this game away the minute you handed shirts to Amartey and Thomas. What on earth do you see when you watch them?

    • Reply posted by Randy Bandicoot, today at 22:00

      Randy Bandicoot replied:
      Absolutely true. Amartey is the master back-passer and deer-in-the-headlights stunned onlooker when players/passes weave around him. Thomas should have had more years at Championship level before getting thrown into the PL deep end - not fair to him. Soumare = average at best. Thank god Perez left. But, the team does have the players to avoid relegation and needs a win next weekend - badly.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 21:32

    What a win. Away from home. Now need to push on in the league and secure our play off place that's where our goal lies.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 21:31

    Brendan Rodgers with another masterful display where his team collapses towards the end of the season for absolutely no good reason.

    • Reply posted by nash, today at 21:36

      nash replied:
      Ermmmmm collapse towards the end of the season??? We collapsed at the start and we've never recovered

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 21:41

    Wee Brendan’s face.

    Love it.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 21:45

      flibb replied:
      The name on the letter? Why, it's your name, Brendan.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 21:45

    A shock? Really? Leicester fighting relegation, Blackburn in the play-offs. I’ve seen more shocks in Goosebumps. But hey Rodgers is a good manager according to all the experts. Can’t organise a defence for toffee.

    • Reply posted by Rovers1994, today at 21:48

      Rovers1994 replied:
      A team made out of pennies vs one of the richest clubs in the world...a pretty insane shock if you ask me.

  • Comment posted by trueblue, today at 21:52

    Fur fox sake welcome back reality leicester fans your team are rubbish

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport