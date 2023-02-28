Match ends, Leicester City 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Championship high-fliers Blackburn Rovers caused an FA Cup fifth round upset by stunning Premier League Leicester City.
Rovers, fourth in the table and aiming for a return to the top flight where they have not played for more than a decade, were more than a match for 2021 cup winners Leicester.
Their dynamic display, in which they should have scored more goals, gave them a place in the last eight for the first time in eight years.
Having been denied by Daniel Iversen's flying save, Tyrhys Dolan curled past Leicester's Danish goalkeeper for the opener.
Ryan Hedges then missed a gilt-edged opportunity to double the visiting side's lead at the start of the second period when he failed to hit the target from 10 yards out.
It didn't prove costly as Sammie Szmodics wriggled clear to convert Rovers' second in the 52nd minute, while the midfielder also had a goal ruled out for offside.
Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes by slotting in from close range, but a dull and dreary night ended in disappointment for Brendan Rodgers' men.
Dynamic Rovers maintain run
This was the first meeting between the two sides since they played in the Championship nine years ago, when the Foxes finished top of the table with a tally of 102 points.
They shocked the footballing world by winning the Premier League just two seasons later, as well as winning the FA Cup only two years ago, but Leicester are a significant distance away from those heady heights.
Exiting this competition means they can now concentrate on matters in the league, with the Foxes four places and three points above the drop zone and pondering the unthinkable of relegation.
The hosts actually started brightly, but early missed opportunities proved fatal. Rovers keeper Aynsley Pears denied Tete's strike and Dennis Praet's follow-up, before he then kept out Jamie Vardy's shot from the angle.
But once Blackburn went ahead courtesy of Dolan's strike from outside the area in the 33rd minute, they showcased a display full of energy and verve.
They deservedly added a second when the sprightly Szmodics got the bounce of the ball and barged his way past the Leicester backline before coolly rolling in his finish.
Jon Dahl Tomasson's men should have been out of sight, but Leicester's stand-in keeper Iversen spread himself to keep out a low drive from Szmodics, who twice curled wide.
Iheanacho's 67th-minute goal produced a nervy finish and the home side almost took the game to extra time.
Nampalys Mendy fired inches wide, while Daniel Amartey's late header hit the outside of the post.
Blackburn held out for the six minutes of stoppage time, leaving their supporters singing they are "going to Wembley" after a first win at Leicester since 1991 - a run of 10 games.
As well as keeping their Wembley dream alive, Rovers will look to maintain their form in the Championship, as they stretched their excellent recent run to one defeat in their last 13 under Tomasson.
Player of the match
SzmodicsSammie Szmodics
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number16Player nameKristiansenAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number31Player nameIversenAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number26Player namePraetAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number37Player nameTetêAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
3.35
Blackburn Rovers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameSzmodicsAverage rating
8.88
- Squad number10Player nameDolanAverage rating
8.79
- Squad number27Player nameTravisAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number11Player nameRankin-CostelloAverage rating
8.43
- Squad number9Player nameGallagherAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number6Player nameMortonAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number5Player nameHyamAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number17Player nameCarterAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number13Player namePearsAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number3Player namePickeringAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number19Player nameHedgesAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number2Player nameBrittainAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number33Player namePhillipsAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number21Player nameBuckleyAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number29Player nameValeAverage rating
7.16
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Iversen
- 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forCastagneat 73'minutes
- 18Amartey
- 3Faes
- 33ThomasBooked at 16minsSubstituted forKristiansenat 57'minutes
- 26PraetSubstituted forIheanachoat 58'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 42SoumaréSubstituted forMendyat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 37TetêSubstituted forDakaat 74'minutes
- 9Vardy
- 7Barnes
Substitutes
- 12Smithies
- 14Iheanacho
- 15Souttar
- 16Kristiansen
- 20Daka
- 24Mendy
- 25Ndidi
- 27Castagne
- 40Marçal-Madivadua
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-CostelloSubstituted forBrittainat 61'minutes
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 6MortonSubstituted forPhillipsat 84'minutes
- 19HedgesSubstituted forBuckleyat 84'minutes
- 8SzmodicsBooked at 83mins
- 10Dolan
- 9GallagherSubstituted forValeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brittain
- 7Edun
- 21Buckley
- 29Vale
- 30Garrett
- 33Phillips
- 34Hilton
- 37Harlock
- 38Leonard
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 23,379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
