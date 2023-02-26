Rodgers replaced Claude Puel as Foxes manager in February 2019

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the FA Cup is important to his side, despite their league struggles.

The Foxes are 14th in the Premier League and just three points above the relegation zone.

They face Blackburn, who are fourth in the Championship and aiming for promotion, in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday (19:30 GMT).

"It's very big, no matter where we are, but it's even more so this year, the importance of it," said Rodgers.

"It's never been not important, all the cup games have been that.

"We're playing against a good team, they're doing very well in the Championship up in those play-off positions, they've been used to winning this year.

"I like how they play, so it's going to be a really tough game for us, but we know as each stage of the competition you go through each game gets more difficult.

"This is a chance for us to get to the quarter-final again and we really want to be able to give everything to be able to do that."

Rodgers led Leicester to the club's first FA Cup triumph in 2021 when they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final courtesy of a Youri Tielemans goal.

Belgium midfielder Tielemans has an ankle injury picked up in a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday and the Foxes are waiting for the results of a scan to determine the seriousness of the problem.

"We've been on this journey before and it led us to winning it so we know that feeling and we know what that feeling's like when you do win it but in order to do that you have to get there," added Rodgers.

"For us it's a tough game but it's a good game for us, especially coming back after the weekend, it's one we want to take."